Afghans must decide their future: Biden says to Ghani

WASHINGTON, June 26: US President Joe Biden met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his former political foe, Abdullah Abdullah, on Friday at the White House where he called on Afghans to decide the future of their country as the last US. troops pack up after 20 years of war and government forces struggle to repel Taliban advances.

Biden said that Afghans "are going to have to decide their future" and pomised continued support for the country, even though US and NATO troops are set to finish their withdrawal on 11 September.

Biden promised Ghani strong support but made clear he was not planning to slow the US withdrawal after nearly two decades of fighting. Less than three months before his deadline for the removal of all troops, Biden told Ghani that Afghans had to determine their own fate even as they face a mounting offensive by Taliban insurgents.

It comes as hardline Islamist Taliban fighters have captured dozens of districts in a recent offensive. Earlier this week the UN expressed alarm at their gains. The meeting came the day after the US announced plans to evacuate thousands of Afghans who worked for the US military ahead of the withdrawal. Many fear reprisals from the Taliban.

US and NATO officials have recently said that the Taliban have so far failed to live up to commitments to reduce violence in Afghanistan. "The partnership between the United States and Afghanistan is not ending," Biden said in the Oval Office. -AFP









