Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 June, 2021, 9:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Prosecutor Zead Al Malum passes away      
Home Foreign News

Afghans must decide their future: Biden says to Ghani

Published : Sunday, 27 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131

WASHINGTON, June 26: US President Joe Biden met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his former political foe, Abdullah Abdullah, on Friday at the White House where he called on Afghans to decide the future of their country as the last US. troops pack up after 20 years of war and government forces struggle to repel Taliban advances.
Biden said that Afghans "are going to have to decide their future" and pomised continued support for the country, even though US and NATO troops are set to finish their withdrawal on 11 September.
Biden promised Ghani strong support but made clear he was not planning to slow the US withdrawal after nearly two decades of fighting. Less than three months before his deadline for the removal of all troops, Biden told Ghani that Afghans had to determine their own fate even as they face a mounting offensive by Taliban insurgents.
It comes as hardline Islamist Taliban fighters have captured dozens of districts in a recent offensive. Earlier this week the UN expressed alarm at their gains. The meeting came the day after the US announced plans to evacuate thousands of Afghans who worked for the US military ahead of the withdrawal. Many fear reprisals from the Taliban.
US and NATO officials have recently said that the Taliban have so far failed to live up to commitments to reduce violence in Afghanistan. "The partnership between the United States and Afghanistan is not ending," Biden said in the Oval Office.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
14 Indonesia doctors vaccinated with Sinovac dead
Delta variant forces new lockdowns as Europe eases curbs
Colombia president’s helicopter hit by gunfire
Know India better than all other Pakistanis: Imran
People swim in a pool at an aqua park near the town of Ferizaj
Attempt to murder charge for accused
Afghans must decide their future: Biden says to Ghani
George Floyd’s murderer gets over 22 years


Latest News
UK Health Minister quits after breaking COVID rules by kissing aide
Trump knocks Biden on border, hints at 2024 plans
Prosecutor Zead Al Malum passes away
Death toll in Florida building collapse climbs to 5
Hopes dim as fire hinders rescue efforts at collapsed Florida building
Russia to administer new single-dose vaccine
Plant tree to prevent calamity like lightning: BUET VC
Barsha back with ‘Super duper hot’
23 new patients hospialized amid surge in dengue cases
Two workers killed in Gulshan road crash
Most Read News
Munshiganj Ashrayan Project-2 beset with corruption
Bangladesh perspective Muhammad Mahtab
Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud unveils the cover of a souvenir
Benapole: International kidney trading racket busted, one held
Dhaka Board’s HSC form fill-up from June 29
14 more Covid patients die at Rajshahi hospital
Flower plants grown on boats set on the road dividers adorn the Airport Road
Backward linkage industries to face unwanted challenges
Banglalink Womentor: A move to upskill female engineering students
Bangladesh’s capability to cope with natural disasters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft