Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 June, 2021, 9:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Prosecutor Zead Al Malum passes away      
Home Foreign News

Somali kills 3 in ‘brutal’ Germany knife attack

Published : Sunday, 27 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 155

WURZBURG, June26: Investigators were racing Saturday to pinpoint the motive of a man who went on a knife rampage in the German city of Wuerzburg, killing three people and leaving five seriously injured. The suspect, a 24-year-old Somali who arrived in Wuerzburg in 2015, staged the attack in the city centre on Friday evening, striking at a household goods store before advancing to a bank.
He was later overpowered by police after they shot him in the thigh. Investigators found records showing that the man had been treated at a psychiatric institution, and police said he was not a known Islamist.
Chancellor Angela Merkel said the investigations will show what drove the man to go on his rampage. "But what is certain is that the horrific act is directed at all humanity and every religion," her spokesman Steffen Seibert tweeted. But the far-right AfD party immediately seized on the violence that has erupted just three months before general elections.
The anti-immigration party's co-leader Joerg Meuthen noted that a witness had reportedly heard the suspect shouting "Allah Akbar" (God is greatest). Meuthen lamented the latest "Islamist knife murders in the middle of Germany," adding that it was a "tragedy for the victims, who have my sympathy and another manifestation of Merkel's failed migration policy".
The AfD has railed that Merkel's decision to allow in more than one million asylum-seekers -- many fleeing Iraq and Syria -- since 2015 has contributed to a heightened security risk. Spiegel Online reported the suspect had said in an interrogation that the act was his "jihad".
If confirmed as an Islamist act, the case risks reopening a bitter debate in Germany over immigration -- a topic that has taken a backseat so far in this year's election campaign, compared to the last polls in 2017 when the AfD won seats in parliament for the first time.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
14 Indonesia doctors vaccinated with Sinovac dead
Delta variant forces new lockdowns as Europe eases curbs
Colombia president’s helicopter hit by gunfire
Know India better than all other Pakistanis: Imran
People swim in a pool at an aqua park near the town of Ferizaj
Attempt to murder charge for accused
Afghans must decide their future: Biden says to Ghani
George Floyd’s murderer gets over 22 years


Latest News
UK Health Minister quits after breaking COVID rules by kissing aide
Trump knocks Biden on border, hints at 2024 plans
Prosecutor Zead Al Malum passes away
Death toll in Florida building collapse climbs to 5
Hopes dim as fire hinders rescue efforts at collapsed Florida building
Russia to administer new single-dose vaccine
Plant tree to prevent calamity like lightning: BUET VC
Barsha back with ‘Super duper hot’
23 new patients hospialized amid surge in dengue cases
Two workers killed in Gulshan road crash
Most Read News
Munshiganj Ashrayan Project-2 beset with corruption
Bangladesh perspective Muhammad Mahtab
Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud unveils the cover of a souvenir
Benapole: International kidney trading racket busted, one held
Dhaka Board’s HSC form fill-up from June 29
14 more Covid patients die at Rajshahi hospital
Flower plants grown on boats set on the road dividers adorn the Airport Road
Backward linkage industries to face unwanted challenges
Banglalink Womentor: A move to upskill female engineering students
Bangladesh’s capability to cope with natural disasters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft