Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 June, 2021, 9:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Prosecutor Zead Al Malum passes away      
Home Sports

Swimming Australia says 'unacceptable behaviour' a decades-long problem

Published : Sunday, 27 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125

SYDNEY, JUNE 26: Swimming Australia admitted "unacceptable behaviour" in the sport dated back decades on Saturday after reports that six more elite athletes plan to make complaints about misconduct.
The governing body has been under the gun since dual Olympic silver-medallist Maddie Groves pulled out of the Australian trials this month, blaming "misogynistic perverts" and "their boot lickers".
In response, it announced plans to set up an independent female panel to investigate issues relating to women and girls and held a "productive" meeting with Groves on Friday.
"We acknowledge some members of the swimming community have experienced unacceptable behaviour, some of this dates back decades," it said in a statement Saturday.
"The work to address and remedy this has been ongoing."
Local media reported another six former swimmers had come forward with new complaints, at least one of which was of a sexual nature.
The governing body said it had not been formally notified and was not aware of the specifics, but that it was "deeply concerned and understands the gravity of such claims".
"Swimming Australia has ethics and integrity processes in place, including independent avenues," it said. "We will always investigate any complaint with rigour."
A chair of the independent panel is set to be announced within days with the governing body having already spoken to a number of parents and swimmers and asked them to make submissions.
Swimming Australia has previously announced a separate strategic review across the organisation, led by new chief executive Alex Baumann, a two-time Canadian Olympic gold medallist.
Groves, who came second in the 200-metre butterfly and 4x100 medley relay at the 2016 Rio Olympics, sent shockwaves through the sport with her allegations.
The target of her comments was not clear, but she said: "Let this be a lesson to all misogynistic perverts in sport and their boot lickers.
"You can no longer exploit young women and girls, body shame or medically gaslight them and then expect them to represent you so you can earn your annual bonus. Time's UP."
Former elite swimmer Jenny McMahon, a Commonwealth Games gold medallist who is now a senior academic at the University of Tasmania, subsequently claimed the sport had long suffered from a "degrading and abusive" culture.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Maradona psychiatrist denies blame in star's death
Southgate can gain 'revenge' against Germany at Euro 2020, says Declan Rice
Swimming Australia says 'unacceptable behaviour' a decades-long problem
Ronaldo makes Portugal believe again before Belgium
Czechs face Netherlands with history on their side
Ruyel five-for scripts MSC's first win in DPL Super League
Elita, Raul help Bashundhara escape Rahmatganj's grip
West Indies recall Russell for South Africa T20s


Latest News
UK Health Minister quits after breaking COVID rules by kissing aide
Trump knocks Biden on border, hints at 2024 plans
Prosecutor Zead Al Malum passes away
Death toll in Florida building collapse climbs to 5
Hopes dim as fire hinders rescue efforts at collapsed Florida building
Russia to administer new single-dose vaccine
Plant tree to prevent calamity like lightning: BUET VC
Barsha back with ‘Super duper hot’
23 new patients hospialized amid surge in dengue cases
Two workers killed in Gulshan road crash
Most Read News
Munshiganj Ashrayan Project-2 beset with corruption
Bangladesh perspective Muhammad Mahtab
Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud unveils the cover of a souvenir
Benapole: International kidney trading racket busted, one held
Dhaka Board’s HSC form fill-up from June 29
14 more Covid patients die at Rajshahi hospital
Flower plants grown on boats set on the road dividers adorn the Airport Road
Backward linkage industries to face unwanted challenges
Banglalink Womentor: A move to upskill female engineering students
Bangladesh’s capability to cope with natural disasters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft