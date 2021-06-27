Video
Home Sports

Ruyel five-for scripts MSC's first win in DPL Super League

Published : Sunday, 27 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Young paceman Ruyel Miah claimed 5-21 as Mohammedan Sporting Club finally secured a victory in the super league phase of the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League(DPL), beating Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club by 25 runs through DLS system at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Saturday.
Mohammedan earlier lost their first four matches of the super league which raised their possibility of ending this phase without any victory. However they found their form in the last match of the league and finished it with a much-needed victory.
Ruyel Miah's brilliant bowling was well complemented by another pacer Yeasin Arafat who ended with 4-11 as Doleshwar were bowled out for 81 in 11.4 overs after Mohammedan posted 103-5 in 13 overs.
As the rain affected the match, it was reduced to 13 overs and Prime Doleshwar's revised target was set for 107.  But none of their batsmen could cross even 20 runs mark with the highest 16 coming from Fazle Mahmud. Another two batsmen-opener Imran Uzzaman (15) and Saif Hassan (11) could reach double digit figures.
Both Ruyel and Yeasin bowled in a disciplined manner and utilized the pitch well to baffle the batsman. Doleshwar batsmen however lacked imagination to deal with their bowling.
Mohammedan top order and middle order batsmen only fumbled after a good start from young opener Parvez Hossain Emon who struck 26 off 21 with three boundaries.
As the team struggled to get the pace, skipper Shuvagata Hom, who was leading the side in absence of Shakib Al Hasan blasted an unbeaten 23 off just 8 balls with two fours and as many sixes to help Mohammedan propel past 100 runs.
Despite this victory, Mohammedan finished as the last team amongst the six teams in the super league with 15 points from 16 games. Prime Doleshwar ended the league in third place with 21 points. Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club with 19 points finished fourth while Gazi Group Cricketers with 17 points finished fifth.     -BSS


