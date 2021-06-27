Elita, Raul help Bashundhara escape Rahmatganj's grip

Bashundhara Kings had managed to escape the grip of old-Dhaka club Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society in a 2-1 match in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League football on Saturday following the two goals scored by its strikers Eleta Kingsley Oshiokha and Raul Oscar Becerra.

Striker Eleta Kingsley, formerly a Nigerian and a newbie citizen of Bangladesh, had eyes on him in the match as it was his debut match as a Bangladeshi and Bashundhara fans and others were interested in what he did in the match.

This newbie Bangladeshi certainly felt the heat in the match and pleased the fans with opening the net for his team in the 29th minute.

Rahmatganj boys were levelled the margin after their Côte d'Ivoire striker Lorougnon Christ Remi scored in the 39th minute.

Argentina striker Raul Oscar Becerra pulled Bashundhara ahead with a 44-minute goal.

The fate was actually decided by the goal of this Argentine as the second half of the match was uneventful. Winning the match, the defending champion Bashundhara Kings extended its difference with second placer Dhaka Abahani on the point table as the table topper is now leading the point table with 46 points from 16 matches. The sky blue battalion has 32 points from 15 matches.

The spectator-less closed-door rounds of the ongoing BPL is going to witness a Dhaka Derby today (Sunday) at 5:00pm at Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka. Dhaka Derby is where the two top teams of once Dhaka League, Mohammedan and Abahani engaged in a match. Despite the olden and golden days of football is gone a long time ago, the fans still get thrilled about the matches still this days.

Currently Mohammedan is holding the fifth place with 28 points playing 15 matches while Abahani is at the second place and the race is yet to continue for a few more rounds. The two had not faced each others for last five months. Their last engagement which took place in January in the first phase of this league had seen a 2-2 draw. Fans of the two are waiting to know what the Sunday-match awaiting now.







