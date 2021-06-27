

Mahmudullah included in Tigers squad for Zimbabwe Test

All-rounder Mahmudullah has been included in the Bangladesh Test squad for the Tour of Zimbabwe 2021, says a BCB's media release on Saturday.

The Bangladesh T20 Captain makes a return to the Test team after 16 months having played his previous match in February 2020 against Pakistan.

Mahmudullah scored 2764 Test runs from 93 innings with an average of 31.77. The veteran has four Test ton alongside fifties. His inconsistency with the bat in red-ball cricket threw him away from the national camp for longer version format.

BCB announced 17-man Test squad on Wednesday keeping all of the fantastic four but Mahmudullah. Among the seniors Mushfiqur Rahim sustained finger injury during DPL match while Tamim Iqbal has pain on leg. BCB kept both of them in the squad and are confident to get them during the game but still Bangladesh think tank don't want to take any risk, which scoped Mahmudullah for a Test call.

Beside Test, Bangladesh will play a three-match one-day international series that forms part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League and four T20i matches against hosts.



Squad:

Test: Mominul Haque (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam, Saif Hassan, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossian Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Mahmudullah Riyad.





