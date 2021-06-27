Herath named Tigers' spinning coach, Ashwell batting consultant



Former Sri Lanka spinner Rangana Herath and South Africa batsman Ashwell Prince.

Both Herath and Ashwell will join the Bangladesh coaching team in Zimbabwe although the tenures are different. Sri Lankan spin bowling master will be in the role until the end of Bangladesh's campaign in this year's ICC Twenty20 World Cup while Ashwell has reached an agreement with the BCB to work with the Bangladeshi batsmen for the Tour of Zimbabwe 2021.

Herath, 43, is the most successful left-arm spinner in the history of Test cricket with 433 wickets taken in a remarkable career lasting two decades, is an ICC/SLC Level 3 coach specialised in spin bowling.

Left-hander Prince in the contrary, has been capped 119 times by South Africa in the three formats. The 44-year-old is also a Level 3 coach who has worked as the batting consultant for South Africa A and had also been the A side's interim-Head Coach.

Team Bangladesh will depart home on June 29 to a complete series. The one-off Test will be played between July 7 and 11. The one-dayers are slated to be held on July 16, 18 and 20 while T20i matches will take place on July 23, 25 and 27. Harare Sports Club ground will host all the matches of the tour.







