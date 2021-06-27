New Army Chief places wreath at Bangabandhu’s mausoleum



Newly-appointed Army Chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed places wreath at the Mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara in Gopalganj on Saturday. photo : ISPR

After reaching there by helicopter at 1:00pm, he placed wreath at the grave of Bangabandhu, expressing profound respect.

A special munajat, seeking eternal peace of Bangabandhu and other martyrs of the August 15 carnage and martyrs of the Liberation War, was also offered.

General Shafiuddin also signed the visitors' book there.

Before visiting Tungipara, the new Army Chief paid homage to the martyrs of the Liberation War by placing wreaths at the National Memorial at Savar.

After laying a wreath at the monument, he stood there in solemn silence for some time as a mark of deep respect to the Liberation War heroes, who laid down their lives.

