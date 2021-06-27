Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 June, 2021, 9:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Prosecutor Zead Al Malum passes away      
Home Back Page

New Army Chief places wreath at Bangabandhu’s mausoleum

Published : Sunday, 27 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129
Staff correspondent

Newly-appointed Army Chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed places wreath at the Mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara in Gopalganj on Saturday. photo : ISPR

Newly-appointed Army Chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed places wreath at the Mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara in Gopalganj on Saturday. photo : ISPR

Newly-appointed Army Chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed on Saturday paid tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his mausoleum at Tungipara in Gopalganj district, according to ISPR.
After reaching there by helicopter at 1:00pm, he placed wreath at the grave of Bangabandhu, expressing profound respect.
A special munajat, seeking eternal peace of Bangabandhu and other martyrs of the August 15 carnage and martyrs of the Liberation War, was also offered.
General Shafiuddin also signed the visitors' book there.
Before visiting Tungipara, the new Army Chief paid homage to the martyrs of the Liberation War by placing wreaths at the National Memorial at Savar.
After laying a wreath at the monument, he stood there in solemn silence for some time as a mark of deep respect to the Liberation War heroes, who laid down their lives.
Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed also placed floral wreaths at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi Road No 32 in the city.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New Army Chief places wreath at Bangabandhu’s mausoleum
Climate change threatens 10 pc global crop loss in not too distant future
BCL activists blamed for illegally staying at DU dorms
Indian Air Force Chief  in city
Keep manpower sector out of lockdown
JCD activists haggle Zafrullah for comments on Tarique
Boost cooperation for ecosystem services in Meghna basin
Man rescued from traffickers, one held


Latest News
UK health secretary quits after breaking COVID rules by kissing aide
Trump knocks Biden on border, hints at 2024 plans
Prosecutor Zead Al Malum passes away
Death toll in Florida building collapse climbs to 5
Hopes dim as fire hinders rescue efforts at collapsed Florida building
Russia to administer new single-dose vaccine
Plant tree to prevent calamity like lightning: BUET VC
Barsha back with ‘Super duper hot’
23 new patients hospialized amid surge in dengue cases
Two workers killed in Gulshan road crash
Most Read News
Munshiganj Ashrayan Project-2 beset with corruption
Bangladesh perspective Muhammad Mahtab
Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud unveils the cover of a souvenir
Benapole: International kidney trading racket busted, one held
Dhaka Board’s HSC form fill-up from June 29
14 more Covid patients die at Rajshahi hospital
Flower plants grown on boats set on the road dividers adorn the Airport Road
Backward linkage industries to face unwanted challenges
Banglalink Womentor: A move to upskill female engineering students
Bangladesh’s capability to cope with natural disasters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft