Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 June, 2021, 9:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Prosecutor Zead Al Malum passes away      
Home Back Page

BCL activists blamed for illegally staying at DU dorms

Published : Sunday, 27 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 166
DU Correspondent

Despite repeated notices of administration to leave halls, at least 50 Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders (BCL) and activists, including outsiders have been staying illegally at Shaheed Sergeant Zahurul Haque Hall, Jagannat Hall, Sir Salimullah Muslim Hall, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall and Haji Mummad Muhsin Hall for the last several months.  
Although the university authority had been informed several months ago, no tangible action has been taken in this regard yet.
Seeking anonymity, an employee of the Sergeant Zahurul Haque hall said, "Followers of Joy bhai (president of BCL central unit) are staying in our hall although hall provost asked them to leave the hall. They have also threatened us. Now, we willingly open the gate when they come." Students of the university said the authority fears to take action against BCL as it is the students' organization of the ruling party.
Iqbal Hossain Shyamol, general secretary of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal Central Committee, told this correspondent, "When we distributed education materials among street children and food items among the poor, BCL leaders and activists swooped on us. At least 20 of us were injured including our president Fazlur Rahman Khokan."
Former DUCSU Vice-president Nurul Haque Nur said, "Though the university is shut due to lockdown, BCL leaders and activists including some female students are staying in the halls. This clearly means the administration is a hostage to the BCL."
He added that the provosts should resign and actions should be taken against them saying, "The provosts are not taking actions against them who are staying at hall illegally." Foez Ullah, the president of Chhatra Union central committee, said that co-existence of the student's organization on campus is not being ensured due to the silent role of the university administration.
BCL, DU unit general secretary and former AGS of DUCSU, Saddam Hossain said there is no chance to stay at halls buying the name of Chhatra League.
"In case of such deviation, the concerned hall authority will take responsibility. If anyone commits any misconduct in the name of BCL, we will take organizational action subject to proof and information," Saddam added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New Army Chief places wreath at Bangabandhu’s mausoleum
Climate change threatens 10 pc global crop loss in not too distant future
BCL activists blamed for illegally staying at DU dorms
Indian Air Force Chief  in city
Keep manpower sector out of lockdown
JCD activists haggle Zafrullah for comments on Tarique
Boost cooperation for ecosystem services in Meghna basin
Man rescued from traffickers, one held


Latest News
UK health secretary quits after breaking COVID rules by kissing aide
Trump knocks Biden on border, hints at 2024 plans
Prosecutor Zead Al Malum passes away
Death toll in Florida building collapse climbs to 5
Hopes dim as fire hinders rescue efforts at collapsed Florida building
Russia to administer new single-dose vaccine
Plant tree to prevent calamity like lightning: BUET VC
Barsha back with ‘Super duper hot’
23 new patients hospialized amid surge in dengue cases
Two workers killed in Gulshan road crash
Most Read News
Munshiganj Ashrayan Project-2 beset with corruption
Bangladesh perspective Muhammad Mahtab
Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud unveils the cover of a souvenir
Benapole: International kidney trading racket busted, one held
Dhaka Board’s HSC form fill-up from June 29
14 more Covid patients die at Rajshahi hospital
Flower plants grown on boats set on the road dividers adorn the Airport Road
Backward linkage industries to face unwanted challenges
Banglalink Womentor: A move to upskill female engineering students
Bangladesh’s capability to cope with natural disasters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft