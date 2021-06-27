BCL activists blamed for illegally staying at DU dorms

Despite repeated notices of administration to leave halls, at least 50 Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders (BCL) and activists, including outsiders have been staying illegally at Shaheed Sergeant Zahurul Haque Hall, Jagannat Hall, Sir Salimullah Muslim Hall, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall and Haji Mummad Muhsin Hall for the last several months.

Although the university authority had been informed several months ago, no tangible action has been taken in this regard yet.

Seeking anonymity, an employee of the Sergeant Zahurul Haque hall said, "Followers of Joy bhai (president of BCL central unit) are staying in our hall although hall provost asked them to leave the hall. They have also threatened us. Now, we willingly open the gate when they come." Students of the university said the authority fears to take action against BCL as it is the students' organization of the ruling party.

Iqbal Hossain Shyamol, general secretary of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal Central Committee, told this correspondent, "When we distributed education materials among street children and food items among the poor, BCL leaders and activists swooped on us. At least 20 of us were injured including our president Fazlur Rahman Khokan."

Former DUCSU Vice-president Nurul Haque Nur said, "Though the university is shut due to lockdown, BCL leaders and activists including some female students are staying in the halls. This clearly means the administration is a hostage to the BCL."

He added that the provosts should resign and actions should be taken against them saying, "The provosts are not taking actions against them who are staying at hall illegally." Foez Ullah, the president of Chhatra Union central committee, said that co-existence of the student's organization on campus is not being ensured due to the silent role of the university administration.

BCL, DU unit general secretary and former AGS of DUCSU, Saddam Hossain said there is no chance to stay at halls buying the name of Chhatra League.

"In case of such deviation, the concerned hall authority will take responsibility. If anyone commits any misconduct in the name of BCL, we will take organizational action subject to proof and information," Saddam added.







