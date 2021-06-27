

Indian Air Force Chief in city

The visit of the Indian Air Force chief in the year of Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's independence will further "strengthen the close and fraternal ties" existing between the Armed Forces of the two countries, officials said. The Indian Air Chief is visiting Bangladesh at the invitation from the Chief of Air staff, Bangladesh Air Force.

The Indian Air Force chief is scheduled to pay courtesy calls to all senior officers of the Bangladesh Armed Forces and will meet other senior officers from the Bangladesh Air Force, said the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

He will also visit major BAF air bases across Bangladesh during the course of his visit.

The Indian Air Force chief would also pay tribute to the members of the Bangladesh Armed Forces, who made the supreme sacrifices during the Liberation War of 1971, by laying wreath at the altar of Shikha Anirban at Dhaka cantonment.







