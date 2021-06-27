Keep manpower sector out of lockdown

The country's recruiting agencies have urged the government to keep the migration sector out of the purview of the strict lockdown scheduled to start from Monday.

Two organizations of the recruiting agencies have made the demand, giving separate letters to the Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry on Saturday, said the trade body leaders.

Recruiting Agencies Oikyo Parishad (RAOP) President M. Tipu Sultan and Recruiting Agencies Welfare Organisation of Bangladesh (RAWOB) President Fakhrul Islam sent the letters to the ministry. In the letter, RAOP President Tipu Sultan urged the government to declare the manpower sector as an essential service sector and keep the remittance earners and recruiting agencies out of the purview of the strict lockdown, like the export oriented readymade garments sector.

"RMG sector has been kept out of the lockdown. The parishad thinks the 22 billion dollar foreign currency earners' of the manpower sector is more important for the stability of the country and the nation than garments," he said.







