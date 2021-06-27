Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 June, 2021, 9:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Prosecutor Zead Al Malum passes away      
Home Back Page

Keep manpower sector out of lockdown

Demand recruiting agencies to save remittance earners

Published : Sunday, 27 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 156
Staff Correspondent

The country's recruiting agencies have urged the government to keep the migration sector out of the purview of the strict lockdown scheduled to start from Monday.
Two organizations of the recruiting agencies have made the demand, giving separate letters to the Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry on Saturday, said the trade body leaders.
Recruiting Agencies Oikyo Parishad (RAOP) President M. Tipu Sultan and Recruiting Agencies Welfare Organisation of Bangladesh (RAWOB) President Fakhrul Islam sent the letters to the ministry. In the letter, RAOP President Tipu Sultan urged the government to declare the manpower sector as an essential service sector and keep the remittance earners and recruiting agencies out of the purview of the strict lockdown, like the export oriented readymade garments sector.
"RMG sector has been kept out of the lockdown. The parishad thinks the 22 billion dollar foreign currency earners' of the manpower sector is more important for the stability of the country and the nation than garments," he said.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New Army Chief places wreath at Bangabandhu’s mausoleum
Climate change threatens 10 pc global crop loss in not too distant future
BCL activists blamed for illegally staying at DU dorms
Indian Air Force Chief  in city
Keep manpower sector out of lockdown
JCD activists haggle Zafrullah for comments on Tarique
Boost cooperation for ecosystem services in Meghna basin
Man rescued from traffickers, one held


Latest News
UK health secretary quits after breaking COVID rules by kissing aide
Trump knocks Biden on border, hints at 2024 plans
Prosecutor Zead Al Malum passes away
Death toll in Florida building collapse climbs to 5
Hopes dim as fire hinders rescue efforts at collapsed Florida building
Russia to administer new single-dose vaccine
Plant tree to prevent calamity like lightning: BUET VC
Barsha back with ‘Super duper hot’
23 new patients hospialized amid surge in dengue cases
Two workers killed in Gulshan road crash
Most Read News
Munshiganj Ashrayan Project-2 beset with corruption
Bangladesh perspective Muhammad Mahtab
Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud unveils the cover of a souvenir
Benapole: International kidney trading racket busted, one held
Dhaka Board’s HSC form fill-up from June 29
14 more Covid patients die at Rajshahi hospital
Flower plants grown on boats set on the road dividers adorn the Airport Road
Backward linkage industries to face unwanted challenges
Banglalink Womentor: A move to upskill female engineering students
Bangladesh’s capability to cope with natural disasters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft