Boost cooperation for ecosystem services in Meghna basin

Participants at a dialogue on cooperation in protecting and promoting the ecosystem services in the Meghna River basin emphasised the need to assess the downstream benefits to the people in Bangladesh as this will help build trust between stakeholders from across the border.

They have called Bangladesh and India to boost cooperation in protecting and promoting the ecosystem services of the Meghna River basin for the benefit of 50 million people living in the region shared by the two countries.

Speakers made these comments at a virtual dialogue organized by Meghna Knowledge Forum (MKF) 2021, a press release of International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) said on Saturday.

IUCN will disseminate the forum outcomes at the bilateral and global platforms including IUCN World Conservation Congress in Marseille France planned in September 2021, it said.

"We felt the need to assess the downstream benefits to the people in Bangladesh from such initiatives. However, this will help build trust between stakeholders from across the border and for the benefit of 50 million people living in the region shared by the two countries across the border," said Dr. P. Shakil Ahammed, Principal Secretary (Water Resources, Fisheries, Food and Civil Supplies).

It is estimated that more than 50 million people in Bangladesh and India depend on the ecosystem services provided by the basin, including indigenous forest dependent communities such as the Khasi, Garo, and Jaintia; and the fishermen and farmers depending on the extensive wetlands (Haors) of Sylhet region in Bangladesh.

Taking part in the discussion, Planning Minister Abdul Mannan said the two neighbours should work together to the make the basin as one the most vibrant regions of South Asia.

"There is no alternative to cooperation and working together," he said while addressing the first ever knowledge forum on the Meghna River basin.

More than 100 participants from across the Meghna basin joined the three-day forum held recently, said the IUCN release. The three-day forum laid the foundation of a multi-stakeholder knowledge exchange platform for the inclusive management of the Meghna river basin.

"The forum included 10 different thematic sessions and more than 40 speakers from diverse sectors, including from the Garo and Kashi indigenous communities. However, the speakers shared their perspectives on the wide range of issues linked to culture, water governance, climate change and inland navigation," the press release added.

The forum's objective was to facilitate partnerships among different stakeholders and sectors to address knowledge gaps in the implementation of an Integrated Water Resource Management (IWRM) in the Meghna River basin.

Highlighting the significance of Barak-Meghna river system, Dr. Rajdeep Roy, Member of Parliament, India (Silchar, Assam) said, "Barak river is rich in biodiversity and more than 100 species of fish, including the Ganges Dolphin, listed as endangered species have been recorded from the Barak river in India."

"More than 70 community managed fish sanctuaries have been established across Meghalaya, and many of these are located in transboundary tributaries of the Meghna river basin, such as the Someshwari and Simsang rivers originating from Garo hills in India. The initiative led to increase in the fish population and improvement in water quality," said Dr. P. Shakil Ahammed.

R. R. Sambharia, representing India's Ministry of Jal Shakti and Senior Joint Commissioner, Ground Water and Flood Management, advised the IUCN to share the result of the forum with the Joint River Commission (JRC) of Bangladesh and India, and its dissemination to the relevant government departments at the state level.

Malik Fida A Khan, Executive Director, Center for Environmental and Geographic Information Services, said the article 6 of Framework Agreement for Cooperation between Bangladesh and India, mandates the two countries to work together for the preservation of ecosystem of the shared rivers.







