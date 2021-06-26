

Women’s wage disparity in Bangladesh

The global wage report of the International Labor Organization (ILO) shows that the average income inequality between men and women in the world is 22 per cent. But in Bangladesh, it is only 2.2 per cent, making it the lowest.

Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies - BIDS researcher Dr. Binayak Sen said the reason is not the same in all cases.

"Now the income of the women in Bangladesh in all level is better than the previous time but the facilities what women need to ensure like maternal leave time period and gender discrimination issues aren't being solved yet."

Dr. Binayak Sen says the higher the number of women in the formal sector, the lower the income inequality is seen in some places in Bangladesh.

Dr. Binayak Sen said that there is a lower chance of discrimination in the formal sector as salaries are fixed for each post. Inequality is high in the informal sector because there is no specific address for how much will be paid or who will be paid how much at any given time.

"Women workers who are working on the streets, breaking bricks or building roads are in places, but we see that women workers are paid 30-40% less sometimes."

Dr. Binayak Sen says that while there is often no pay gap between men and women in the formal sector, there is often income inequality where there is an issue of overtime pay. Citing the example of the readymade garment sector, he said that the amount of women workers in this sector outnumbers male workers. However, due to overtime work, women are falling behind men in terms of total income.

"Women and men workers who are in the same operator position may be getting the same salary, but men are able to do more overtime," he said.

"Women are leaving early due to household responsibilities and other reasons, so there is an income, he added"

Farida Yasmin, joint secretary of Karmajibi Nari RMG worker 's association named Garments Tailors Workers League - (GTWL) , believes that the workplace environment and safety are also important behind gender income inequality. Sometimes the environment becomes more and more frustrating for female workers.

She thinks women get many job opportunities easily in the RMG sector. But the salary of most of the females is almost half of the male sometimes. Aside from these factors, women are frequently subjected to various forms of harassment in a variety of settings, and after a certain period of time, women are deprived of many types of job opportunities as they face difficulties in returning home. That is also playing an important role in income inequality.

"The question is how secure the office is on the inside. I believe that if those who work in policymaking, at the top level, or in decision-making positions take personal initiative in these areas, a solution can be found."

According to the International Labor Organization, only 8 percent of Bangladesh's labor force is employed in the informal sector.

According to the Labor Survey, 92 per cent of employment of women in Bangladesh is still in the informal sector.

Farida Yasmin, President of the National Press Club, said a change of attitude is necessary to eliminate income inequality.

"For the last 10 years, if men and women work in a same position then after the time period what shorts of facilities the men get compare to women is very less in all aspects, but some institutes are not like this, they usually follow all things basically all kinds of right what a women basically deserve most."

"We all need to change our mindset - against women's employment."

"It's not just about women workers, we're all in the same place. But we don't see any reduction in discrimination. All in all, we must fight together to change this picture. The war is for everyone, "says Farida Yasmin.

The government has set a minimum wage in the media sector.

The participation of women in the labor market in Bangladesh is about 36 percent. The last few decades have seen an increase in the participation of men as well as women in the labor market of the agro-industry and services sector.

In the organized sector, 2.5 crore women are engaged in various professions in Bangladesh.

However, most of the women's employment is still in the informal sector, and since there is a lot of inequality, many are looking at government plans in this regard.

Previously Planning Minister MA Mannan says he acknowledges that although the situation of women has improved, it is not ideal.

"We want equality between men and women in principle. But in reality we acknowledge the difficulties. And apparently we will give them preference to cross them."

According to Planning Minister MA Mannan, women are relatively behind due to cultural reasons.

"We have no wage difference in the public sector. It's illegal. Not everything in the private sector is to our knowledge. But there too we are told that no distinction can be made in principle. But in reality we will not deny that it is.

"We are giving priority to women. I will also give it in the future too, but I will do everything in a smooth way, ''said Planning Minister MA Mannan.



