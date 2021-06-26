DMP to combat sexual harassment through Eagle app

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) is set to launch a mobile app to assist those who face sexual harassment.The software will ensure that help is only a few taps away on your smart phone. The app, called Eagle, will generate alerts with the location of the victim and send it to the nearest police station under the DMP's jurisdiction.

This app became imperative after Bangladesh recorded the highest number of rape incidents in a single year in 2020. According to Police Headquarters, the app will reduce the number of rape incidents and other types of harassment, and make women everywhere feel safer.

The officers-in-charge (OCs) and sub-inspectors (SIs) of 51 police stations under DMP are being trained on how the app will function. The training sessions are being held at Police Headquarters.

This is a unique app which can help spot criminals on the streets or even inside buildings in a short period of time. "We are working on an App to facilitate exclusive police supports to women and children in danger. It is expected to be launched as soon as the app is ready," said Md Sohel Rana, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG-Media).

"Eagle will be a major step forward in ensuring safety and preventing the rape and torture of women," he told recently.

Whether you are online or offline, it will function no matter what, 24/7. A tap on the app will send the victim's GPS location to their parents and the nearest police station, and policemen will immediately rush to help.

The alert, which includes the victim's photograph and phone number in addition to their location, will be accompanied by a siren at the police station.

If the nearest policeman fails to respond in three minutes, the alert will be automatically relayed to the next nearest policeman. Police officials involved in initiative believe there will be no scope for negligence, as the app will keep track of police response.

Bangladesh University of Business and Technology (BUBT) is assisting police with implementing the app.








