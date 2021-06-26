Summer fruits for weight loss



Summer is the perfect time to lose weight. The sun shines brighter, you are far away from lazy winter mornings and the need to lose weight comes naturally. Summer is also unofficially known as the weight loss season. Only because during this time of the year, the motivation to lose weight is greater simply due to the beach pictures floating around. Summers are also a great time to incorporate colorful fruits into your diet and let nature do its job. Fruits are the best way to load up your nutrient quotient and come with the additional benefits of weight loss, glowing skin and increased metabolism levels.Mango: The king of fruits is good for weight loss too! Contrary to popular belief, mangoes are high in pectin levels and tons of other nutrients like vitamins A, C, D and essential fibers for those suffering from occasional constipation.Pineapple: Pineapple is another fruit that is often ignored. This beautifully patterned fruit brings with it many benefits such as anti-inflammatory properties, pro-digestion qualities, and a boosted metabolism.Litchi: The delicious succulent litchi is actually amazing for weight loss simply because of its antioxidant properties. Litchis help in enhancing immunity and also serve as the perfect post meal dessert option. However, eat them only after 60 minutes of dinner.Jackfruit: Jackfruit is rich in fiber, minerals and vitamin C and does not contain any cholesterol or saturated fat. The fructose and sucrose in the wonder fruit increase your energy and instead of getting stored as fat, it is used up immediately for fuel. Since it is very low in sodium, it prevents water retention. You can overeat jackfruit and not gain an ounce because it does not contain any compounds that will make you pack on the pounds!