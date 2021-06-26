Video
Bangla
Saturday, 26 June, 2021
Life & Style

Recipes

Published : Saturday, 26 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Jakir Hossain

Jakir Hossain

Jakir Hossain is known as a well reputed chef in Bangladesh.  He has vast experience under his belt as he worked with high profile hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and television channels. This enriched his culinary skill and eventually made him a celebrity chef. He is currently assigned as a faculty with Yes Tourism & Hotel Management Institute.

Lamb Ouzzi

Ingredients:
750g Lamb Leg
100 gm onions
80 gm carrots
1-2 cinnamon sticks
2-3 whole bay leaves
5 gm whole Black Pepper
3 gm Turmeric Powder
250 gm Basmati Rice
50g ghee
100g  Lamb minced
500 gm  lamb stock
20 gm Arabic seven spice mix
Salt as need
50 gm  mixed nuts
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 180°C
2. Place the leg of lamb in a tray and cover with half of the chopped onions, all the chopped carrots, the cinnamon sticks and the bay leaves. Season with black pepper and sprinkle with turmeric.
3. Cook for 40 minutes to 1 hour in the oven.
4. In another pot add ghee and chopped onions for 5 minutes.
5. Add the minced lamb to the pot and cover with lamb stock, Arabic seven spices and salt. Cook for 10nminutes. Then add rice.
6. Place the rice on a tray and add the cooked lamb on top. Top with the nuts and serve with cucumber yoghurt as a side dish.


Thai Steam Fish
Ingredients:

For fish marinate
500 gm Tilapia fish
5 gm garlic
10 gm lemongrass chopped
3 lime leaves shredded
10 gm galangal sliced
4 Thai red chillies whole

For the Sauce
10 gm vegetable oil
5 gm garlic
10 gm Onions chopped
10 gm light soya sauce
3 gm fish sauce
5 mg brown sugar
20 gm Lemon Juice
5 gm Thai red chillies chopped
2 gm cilantro chopped
5 gm ginger jillian cut

Method:
Take a steamer. Add the fish in a bowl. Scatter some galangal, garlic, lemongrass, lemon leaves, and red chillies. Steam the fish until 25 minutes it is cooked through.
Heat some oil in a pan. Add the garlic and onions. Fry them for 30 seconds. Then add soy sauce, fish sauce, and brown sugar. Add lime juice and let the sauce rest.
Take out the fish in a plate and pour the prepared sauce over it. Also, pour the leftover liquid from the steaming bowl. Serve hot with rice



Recipes
Recipes
