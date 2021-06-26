

Jakir Hossain



Lamb Ouzzi



Ingredients:

750g Lamb Leg

100 gm onions

80 gm carrots

1-2 cinnamon sticks

2-3 whole bay leaves

5 gm whole Black Pepper

3 gm Turmeric Powder

250 gm Basmati Rice

50g ghee

100g Lamb minced

500 gm lamb stock

20 gm Arabic seven spice mix

Salt as need

50 gm mixed nuts

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C

2. Place the leg of lamb in a tray and cover with half of the chopped onions, all the chopped carrots, the cinnamon sticks and the bay leaves. Season with black pepper and sprinkle with turmeric.

3. Cook for 40 minutes to 1 hour in the oven.

4. In another pot add ghee and chopped onions for 5 minutes.

5. Add the minced lamb to the pot and cover with lamb stock, Arabic seven spices and salt. Cook for 10nminutes. Then add rice.

6. Place the rice on a tray and add the cooked lamb on top. Top with the nuts and serve with cucumber yoghurt as a side dish.





Ingredients:



For fish marinate

500 gm Tilapia fish

5 gm garlic

10 gm lemongrass chopped

3 lime leaves shredded

10 gm galangal sliced

4 Thai red chillies whole



For the Sauce

10 gm vegetable oil

5 gm garlic

10 gm Onions chopped

10 gm light soya sauce

3 gm fish sauce

5 mg brown sugar

20 gm Lemon Juice

5 gm Thai red chillies chopped

2 gm cilantro chopped

5 gm ginger jillian cut



Method:

Take a steamer. Add the fish in a bowl. Scatter some galangal, garlic, lemongrass, lemon leaves, and red chillies. Steam the fish until 25 minutes it is cooked through.

Heat some oil in a pan. Add the garlic and onions. Fry them for 30 seconds. Then add soy sauce, fish sauce, and brown sugar. Add lime juice and let the sauce rest.

