

Nakshi Kantha T-shirt: New innovation of Jothashilpa

The idea behind the new Nakshi t-shirts comes from an inspiration to promote and revive our Nakshi Kantha traditions including ancient Satgaon kanthas (commonly known as Satgaon Quilts). In 16th century Bengal's Satgaon, Portuguese merchants commissioned special kinds of quilts to Bengali artists based on European designs. The ingenuity of these quilts lies in the Bengali artists' creativity and ability to blend foreign designs onto the traditional kanthas. As the Portuguese left our country in 18th century, the production slowly died away. But the extraordinary Satgaon artists left a permanent mark in the artistic growth of the Bengal'squilts. Our rural artists still proudly carry the tasteful and aesthetic tradition of Nakshi Kantha. But unfortunately, the technology-based Euro-centric civilization and lifestyle are rapidly taking over the world today. So, the traditional art practices are fading away and the local artists are constantly struggling.

Jothashilpa intends to pay homage to these artists and their age-old craft. The new Nakshi t-shirts are an effort to introduce our traditional hand embroidery to the world in a new, fashionable form. It is also an initiative to sustain our rural artisans by providing them with a livelihood and proper recognition.

One of the new Nakshi t-shirts has landscapes of six seasons hand embroidered in style of Nakshi Kantha directly on them. The other one is decorated with unique Satgaon Kantha motifs. The t-shirts will be available from 24th June between 10 am and 8 pm at Jothashilpa center in Dhaka's Adabor. Customers can also order the products online from their website and Facebook page.









