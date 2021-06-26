

Gentle Park’s 30pc summer discount

Shahadat Chowdhury Babu, Chief Designer and Chairman, Gentle Park, said, "Ready-made brands are now in fashion instead of tailoring clothes for the new generation. That's why Gentle Park has followed the summer trend with fabric flexibility. The colorful and solid colors of these dresses also match with the formal style evening partywear. There are also business casual clothes. Changes have been made in the basic fitting of garments made of oven and knit fabric. Solid, print, stripe and floral motifs will predominate in these youth-oriented garments. There are also clothing and fashion accessories for women, men and children.

The number of showrooms of Gentle Park is constantly increasing across the country in the midst of this Covid-19 crisis.

Note that 30 percent discount on clothing updates can also be found on Gentle Park's Verified Facebook page. In addition, through 45 showrooms of Gentle Park across the country, people will be able to shop for fashion accessories including clothes. There is also the facility to order online from home.

