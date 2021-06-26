Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 June, 2021, 4:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Book Review

The start-up wife

Tahmima Anam

Published : Saturday, 26 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Reviewed by Sushila Ravindranath

The start-up wife

The start-up wife

It revolves around a coder Asha Ray, and her high school crush-turned-husband Cyrus Jones who develop a hit social media networking app...
A new "feminist satire" by award-winning author Tahmima Anam explores the dynamics of a modern day marriage when in a highly competition driven world.
The novel, titled The Startup Wife has been published by Penguin Random House India. It revolves around a coder Asha Ray, and her high school crush-turned-husband Cyrus Jones who develop a hit social media networking app. However, with the man receiving most of the attention, the woman struggles to find her voice, putting their marriage to test.
According to the British-Bangladeshi writer, who also sits on the board of ROLI, a London-based music tech company founded by her husband Roland Lamb, the novel is a "coming-of-rage, anti-rom-com feminist satire".
"I've been dreaming of writing The Startup Wife for nearly a decade, and I'm thrilled that it's finally seeing the light of day. It's the story of a brilliant computer coder, Asha Ray, and how she takes on the male-dominated tech world, achieves great success, and yet somehow finds herself losing her voice in the process," Anam told PTI.
"It asks whether Asha can take charge of her own power, and have the confidence to break through all that is holding her back," she added.
Anam's published work includes A Golden Age (winner of the Best First Book in the Commonwealth Writers' Prize 2008), its sequel The Good Muslim (long-listed for the Man Asian Literary Prize 2011), and The Bones of Grace.
According to the publishers, Anam's latest is a "gripping, blistering novel".
"Come for the radical vision of human connection, stay for the wickedly funny feminist look at startup culture and modern partnership," it said in a statement.
Courtesy: THE HINDU


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Redesign the world
The start-up wife
Feere Dekha Rajnitir Darshan ebong Muktijuddho
Musical Excellence of Mridangam
ATOSHEER SCHOOL (Atoshee’s School)
Places of Mind: A Life of Edward Said
Importance of Organic Matter, Bio-fertilizers and Organic Farming in Modern Agriculture
Bengal and its Partition: An Untold Story


Latest News
Army, BGB to be deployed to enforce strict lockdown
Hasan for sustainable development maintaining values, patriotism
DB seizes fake revenue stamps, worth Tk 20cr, detains 4
Khamenei receives COVIran Barekat vaccine
Nationwide lockdown from Monday morning
UN Special Session: Hasina places 5-point proposal for water security
Australia, Israel were Covid success stories. Then, Delta variant struck
UK health minister 'very sorry' after pictured kissing aide
Tk 2 lakh reward offered in search for missing Chinese engineer
Two bodies recovered in Pabna
Most Read News
Evil empire of narcotics
Nationwide lockdown from Monday morning
Gail Besse and Bell Archer: Two amazing friends and journalists
Countrywide 14-day shutdown likely
The out-going Bangladesh Army Chief Gen Aziz Ahmed gets a traditional send off
Trader dies after being hit by freight train at Khilgaon
South Asian geopolitics and Bangladesh
Canada shaken by discovery of 751 unmarked graves
1,646 unauthorized public buses ply city roads: Atiqul
Modi discusses Kashmir elections in first talks since autonomy revoked
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft