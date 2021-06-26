

Feere Dekha Rajnitir Darshan ebong Muktijuddho

Later he focuses on how the initial unorganized struggle to thwart the occupation forces turned more organized with the provisional government of Bangladesh set up in India, the formation of the Mukti Bahini (army of Freedom fighters of Bangladesh) and their forays inside Bangladesh that culminated in the 16 days of final battle with Pakistani forces and the ultimate surrender of the latter to the Joint forces of India and Bangladesh in December 1971.



The writer writes vividly on genocide by Pakistani forces in Bangladesh for the nine months when it was under Pakistan army's barbaric subjugation , the initial spontaneous valiant resistance by the police and people with what little they had, the mass migration of people to India, his crossing the border to see conditions in the refugee camps, his visit to camps inside India where the Bangladeshi forces were being raised, his contribution to this recruitment process of Bangladeshis in these recruitment and training camps, finally his own training in one of these camps and returning to Bangladesh with the vow to sacrifice everything for freeing the motherland.

Seldom one finds a writer who not only describes his real life experience in a great national struggle but his courageous front rank full-fledged participation in it as a soldier. Md Saidul Islam has combined these two aspects as a rather rare accomplishment.

After the ongoing pandemic broke out in Bangladesh and lockdown was declared in April, 2020, with shutters coming down on courtroom activities, he decided to spend his idle time 'productively', he says, by thinking of going for writing this book which he did.

The book has been divided into 13 chapters starting from the 1952 Language Movement till the winning of independence. Rare documents having public interest have been elaborately included, prominent among them being the historic six points demand raised by Bangabandhu in 1966, the unconditional release of the Bangabandhu from charges of treason in the famous Agartala Conspiracy trial by Pakistan's military dictatorship, etc.

Anybody researching on history of Bangladesh may find objective description of happenings in details in it. It can be a dependable and useful reference book for the researchers.

The writer has built in layers the motivation, the background and the real ideological reasons for Bangladesh wanting to break away from the unfair bondage. From the historical Pakistan Resolution of 1940, he showed how the idea of more than one state on the basis of religion was there in the Pakistan Resolution itself. The Resolution was a potential harbinger of independent Bangladesh, according to him.

Later the geographic reality or the absurdity of the two wings of erstwhile Pakistan speeded up the process along with autocratic attitude of West Pakistan's leaders, the founder of Pakistan Md Ali Jinnah himself, which fed the passion for Bangladesh's march towards seeking to attain its own nationhood.

The author should get credit for mainly basing his theory of Bengali aspiration for nationhood based on the idea of one Bengali nation rather than as a mere geographical entity to be identified by religion. He has highlighted how in the liberation war-- before and after-the Bengali nation comprising both Muslims and Hindus were fired altogether by the spirit of Bengali nationalism - a unified nationalism based on the fact that Muslims and Hindus in Bangladesh are but one race and culture united and inspired by their Bengali identity and little else.

The publication of the book in fine print and paper should increase its attraction to adorn book shelves in homes and libraries.





























