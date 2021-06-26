Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 June, 2021, 4:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

18 children killed in China school blaze

Published : Saturday, 26 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

BEIJING, June 25: At least 18 people were killed and 16 injured when a fire broke out at a martial arts school in central China in the early hours of Friday, according to the local government.
Local media reported that most of the victims were boarding pupils aged between seven and 16.
The fire had been extinguished and authorities were investigating the cause of the blaze, a statement from Zhecheng county government said.
There were 34 boarding students on the premises when the fire broke out, according to government staff quoted by Beijing Toutiao News.
Those hurt -- four of whom had severe injuries -- were rushed to a local hospital, where an unnamed doctor told local media they were "doing everything they could" to save them.
The unnamed manager of the centre in Henan province was arrested, the statement said.
The cause of the fire was still unclear.
An official confirmed to AFP that the school was the Zhenxing Martial Arts Centre.
Local media reports described it as a "comprehensive martial arts training institution" that aimed to "strengthen the body through morality and martial arts".
An online listing for the school advertised hour-long classes each day for a range of martial arts disciplines and said the school "recruits boarding students year-round", but offered no further details.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Microsoft's Windows 11 will allow for Android apps
18 children killed in China school blaze
US House committee mulls sweeping China bill
Turks defend nature against Erdogan's development push
Britney Spears: ‘I just want my life back’
BD emerges 2nd top fuel oil importer from S'pore after China
Suu Kyi back in junta court on sedition charges
Ashgabat tops HK as world’s costliest city: Survey


Latest News
Army, BGB to be deployed to enforce strict lockdown
Hasan for sustainable development maintaining values, patriotism
DB seizes fake revenue stamps, worth Tk 20cr, detains 4
Khamenei receives COVIran Barekat vaccine
Nationwide lockdown from Monday morning
UN Special Session: Hasina places 5-point proposal for water security
Australia, Israel were Covid success stories. Then, Delta variant struck
UK health minister 'very sorry' after pictured kissing aide
Tk 2 lakh reward offered in search for missing Chinese engineer
Two bodies recovered in Pabna
Most Read News
Evil empire of narcotics
Nationwide lockdown from Monday morning
Gail Besse and Bell Archer: Two amazing friends and journalists
Countrywide 14-day shutdown likely
The out-going Bangladesh Army Chief Gen Aziz Ahmed gets a traditional send off
Trader dies after being hit by freight train at Khilgaon
South Asian geopolitics and Bangladesh
Canada shaken by discovery of 751 unmarked graves
1,646 unauthorized public buses ply city roads: Atiqul
Modi discusses Kashmir elections in first talks since autonomy revoked
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft