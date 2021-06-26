Video
Tk 2 lakh reward declared for finding Chinese engineer missing in Padma

Published : Saturday, 26 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Our Correspondent 

Munshiganj, June 25: China Major Bridge Company has announced Tk two lakh reward for finding the missing Chinese engineer Zhao Jianpeng, 38, who went missing on June 22 while working in the Padma Bridge project.  
Jianpeng fell into the Padma River from the barge of an electric pole of Padma Bridge in Lauhjang upazila of Munshiganj at 8:00pm on Tuesday.
Since then, rescuers
have been searching for him at various places along the river. Naval police and Coastguard members have been patrolling various parts of the river since this morning.
Bazlur Rashid, Petty Officer of Mawa Coastguard Station, said the missing person could not be found until 11:30 am on Friday.
Dewan Mohammad Abdul Quader, Project Manager of the Padma Bridge Project, said the engineer might have gone missing after falling into the river from where he was working. However, search is on in different places, he added.
The missing engineer was working for the China Major Bridge Company.



