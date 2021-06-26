Video
Khaleda subjected to ‘state repression’: BNP

Published : Saturday, 26 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

Alleging that their party Chairperson Khaleda Zia has been subjected to "state repression", BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday said her life is now at risk since the government has snatched her right to receive advanced treatment abroad.
 "Khaleda Zia has been imprisoned in completely false and fabricated cases, and she has been subjected to state repression. Her life is now at risk for lack of proper treatment in prison, and her right to receive such treatment has also been snatched," he said.
In a message on the occasion of International
Day in Support of the Victims of Torture, the BNP leader also said although Khaleda needs advanced treatment abroad, the government has put a restriction to her travel abroad. "It's nothing, but a manifestation of government's vengeance and extreme torture."
He urged the democracy-loving people in the country to get united and put up a resistance against the government's all repressive acts.
On Tuesday, Fakhrul at a press conference said the BNP chief has a heart problem and her kidney and liver complications are very critical and she needs treatment at an advanced centre abroad.
On June 19, Khaleda Zia got back home from the capital's Evercare Hospital after 53 days of treatment for Covid infections and other physical complications.    -UNB


