Munshiganj Ashrayan Project-2 beset with corruption



The construction work under Ashrayan Project-2 in Munshiganj is going on amid the allegations of irregularities and use of low quality materials. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Hamidur Rahman has made his chosen staff Md Sharif Mia, Assistant Land Surveyor at Chitolia Land Office, as the coordinator of the project.

A syndicate led by the

local UNO is alleged to have been involved in this dishonest activity. However, UNO Hamidur Rahman told the daily Observer that all the allegations are false and baseless. He also said action will be taken against those found involved in corruption.

Flouting the rules no contractor has been employed for the project. However, following the rule, it is being supervised by an upazila level committee comprising the UNO, some officials and the union parishad chairman.

According to the estimate, 200 houses are being constructed in Munshiganj under the landless and homeless rehabilitation project.

It has been seen in the design of the project that the construction cost of each house has been estimated at Tk 1 lakh 90 thousand. In the hope of making more profit the houses are being built using low quality building materials.

According to the design, 36 mm or 360 gauge coloured corrugated tin sheet is to be used in the roof of house but 32 mm or 320 gauge is being used. However it was found that 32mm tin sheet bore the seal of 36 mm. Moreover, a bundle of 36mm tin will weigh 54kg to 57kg but those used in the project weighed 45kg to 48kg. The matter has been confirmed by testing the thickness of the tin sheets, according to sources.

Intriguingly, the UNO told the Daily Observer that the weight of the corrugated tin sheet is heavier that the specified weight.

The doors and windows of each house are being made with low quality timber instead of standard quality ones. As a result, question has arisen about the permanence of the houses. The beneficiaries are frustrated in this connection.

An engineer, who claims to be aware of the irregularities and corruption going on in the project, told this correspondent, on condition of anonymity, that the project designed for the landless and homeless, is a very sensitive issue, as the project is being implemented to make the poor smile at the behest of the Prime Minister. So, the upazila administration is making unprecedented efforts to implement the project.

In most cases, the Project Implementation Officer (PIO) and the engineers have not been consulted. The UNO in collusion with the coordinators are looting the project money rampantly, he added.

Salauddin, a labour leader, said according to the design, there should be one foot 10 inches of masonry under the ground, 1 foot 6 inches of masonry from the bit level, 3 inches of soling, 3 inches of casting and rod meshing in the lintel beam. But if one wants to see how much has been given, he will not see any of these even if one digs the soil and measures it with a measuring tape.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Saturday said, "In Mujib Year and on the 50th anniversary of our independence, no one will remain homeless in Bangladesh. Our government is working tirelessly to achieve this," as she inaugurated the Ashrayan-2 Project in a virtual ceremony due to coronavirus restrictions.

The ruling Awami League-led government has declared the year 2020-2021 as Mujib Year to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding Father of Bangladesh.

It is mentionable that with an aim to eliminating homelessness from Bangladesh, landless and homeless families across the country will be distributed houses under the project as a gift from her government in Mujib Year.

Meanwhile, Additional Secretary Md Mahbub Hossian, Project Director of Ashrayan Project 2 at the Prime Minister Office, said Friday that a committee has been constituted to probe the allegations and has been asked to submit a report within seven working days.



