Saturday, 26 June, 2021, 4:06 AM
AL’s Aga Khan elected unopposed from Dhaka-14  

Published : Saturday, 26 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The ruling Awami League (AL) candidate for the by-election of Dhaka-14 constituency Aga Khan Mintu has been declared unopposed MP.
He was declared uncontested on Friday as three candidates withdrew their nominations for the seat.
The Returning Officer of the constituency Mahfuza Akhter said this in a press release.
According to Election Commission (EC), all the candidates who had dropped nomination
papers for this seat have withdrawn their candidacies. As Aga Khan was the only candidate, he was declared elected as per the provisions of Article 19 of the Representation of the People Order, 1972.
The seat became vacant after the death of Dhaka-14 MP Aslamul Haque.
Apart from Aga Khan, Jatiya Party's Mostakur Rahman, BNF's KYM Kamrul Islam and Jasad's Abu Hanif filed nomination papers to contest the by-election. Thursday was the last day for withdrawal of nomination papers. The EC on Friday declared Aga Khan the winner as three contestants withdrew their nomination papers.
The EC announced the schedule for the by-elections in Dhaka-14, Comilla-5 and Sylhet-3 constituencies. Voting in these three constituencies was scheduled for July 28. AL candidate Abul Hashem Khan has been elected unopposed in Comilla-5 constituency. However, the Election Commission did not make an official announcement about him.
On the other hand, voting will take place in Sylhet-3 constituency. Jatiya Party's Atiqur Rahman and expelled BNP leader Shafi Ahmed Chowdhury will contest along with Awami League candidate Habibur Rahman.


  
