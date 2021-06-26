264 Bangladeshis rescued from Med Sea

Tunisia Coast Guard have rescued 264 Bangladeshis from the Mediterranean Sea while they were on their way to Europe. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) confirmed the matter on Thursday night.

A total of 267 were rescued by the Tunisia Coast Guard on their way to Europe from Libya. Of them, 264 are Bangladeshis and three are Egyptians. They were traveling by boat from Libya to Europe via the Mediterranean.

Coast guards rescued them when they were floating in the sea after the engine of their boat went out of order. Tunisia's coastguard said the migrants, who also included three Egyptians, had been stranded at sea after their boat broke down. The navy helped bring the migrants to shore at the Ben Guerdane port in southern Tunisia, near the border with Libya, and they were handed over to the IOM and the Red Crescent.

A total of 485 Bangladeshis including the 264 migrants bound for Europe were rescued from the sea in Tunisia in the last three months, said Bangladesh embassy in Libya. According to Tunisia coastguards, the rescued migrants were handed over to the IOM and Red Crescent.

The migrants were placed in quarantine at a hotel on the Tunisian island of Djerba, the IOM said. They would be kept in a detention centre after their quarantine period ends. After that, if anyone wants to return home would be sent back under arrangement of IOM.

Earlier on May 17, Tunisian coastguards and navy members rescued 68 among 81 Bangladeshis when they were going to Italy from Libya through the sea.







