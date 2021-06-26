Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 June, 2021, 4:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

264 Bangladeshis rescued from Med Sea

Published : Saturday, 26 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

Tunisia Coast Guard have rescued 264 Bangladeshis from the Mediterranean Sea while they were on their way to Europe. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) confirmed the matter on Thursday night.
A total of 267 were rescued by the Tunisia Coast Guard on their way to Europe from Libya. Of them, 264 are Bangladeshis and three are Egyptians. They were traveling by boat from Libya to Europe via the Mediterranean.  
Coast guards rescued them when they were floating in the sea after the engine of their boat went out of order. Tunisia's coastguard said the migrants, who also included three Egyptians, had been stranded at sea after their boat broke down. The navy helped bring the migrants to shore at the Ben Guerdane port in southern Tunisia, near the border with Libya, and they were handed over to the IOM and the Red Crescent.
A total of 485 Bangladeshis including the 264 migrants bound for Europe were rescued from the sea in Tunisia in the last three months, said Bangladesh embassy in Libya. According to Tunisia coastguards, the rescued migrants were handed over to the IOM and Red Crescent.
The migrants were placed in quarantine at a hotel on the     Tunisian island of Djerba, the IOM said. They would be kept in a detention centre after their quarantine period ends. After that, if anyone wants to return home would be sent back under arrangement of IOM.
Earlier on May 17, Tunisian coastguards and navy members rescued 68 among 81 Bangladeshis when they were going to Italy from Libya through the sea.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tk 2 lakh reward declared for finding Chinese engineer missing in Padma
A coronavirus epidemic hit 20,000 years ago, new study finds
Khaleda subjected to ‘state repression’: BNP
Covid: 77pc families in Bangladesh hit hard by first wave, says study
Munshiganj Ashrayan Project-2 beset with corruption
AL’s Aga Khan elected unopposed from Dhaka-14  
264 Bangladeshis rescued from Med Sea
Panel to register all religious edn institutions


Latest News
Army, BGB to be deployed to enforce strict lockdown
Hasan for sustainable development maintaining values, patriotism
DB seizes fake revenue stamps, worth Tk 20cr, detains 4
Khamenei receives COVIran Barekat vaccine
Nationwide lockdown from Monday morning
UN Special Session: Hasina places 5-point proposal for water security
Australia, Israel were Covid success stories. Then, Delta variant struck
UK health minister 'very sorry' after pictured kissing aide
Tk 2 lakh reward offered in search for missing Chinese engineer
Two bodies recovered in Pabna
Most Read News
Evil empire of narcotics
Nationwide lockdown from Monday morning
Gail Besse and Bell Archer: Two amazing friends and journalists
Countrywide 14-day shutdown likely
The out-going Bangladesh Army Chief Gen Aziz Ahmed gets a traditional send off
Trader dies after being hit by freight train at Khilgaon
South Asian geopolitics and Bangladesh
Canada shaken by discovery of 751 unmarked graves
1,646 unauthorized public buses ply city roads: Atiqul
Modi discusses Kashmir elections in first talks since autonomy revoked
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft