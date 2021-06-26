Panel to register all religious edn institutions

All religious educational institutions including Qawmi Madrasa will be brought under registration. The Technical and Education Department under the Ministry of Education has recently formed a 15-member committee to draft a policy in this regard.

Secretary to the Department of Technical

and Madrasa Education Aminul Islam Khan said, "We want all religious educational institutions including the Qaumi Madrasa to be included in the mainstream of education."

Under the revised curriculum from 2023, all educational institutions up to SSC and equivalent are to be included in the education system where all students of the country irrespective of their groups have to study under same curriculum. Students will have the opportunity to choose subjects of their own besides compulsory basic subjects. The concerned officials of the ministry said that this system would be a kind of one-way education system.







