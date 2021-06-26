Countrywide strict lockdown from June 28



Policemen check vehicles at Postogola Bridge in the capital on Friday as the authorities restricted movement to and from the capital during the ongoing lockdown in several districts around Dhaka, imposed to contain the rapid spread of coronavirus. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Surath Kumar Sarkar, chief information officer of the Information Department, confirmed the matter to the media on Friday.

All government and private offices, except those providing emergency services, will be closed.

Movements of all types of vehicles except ambulances, medical vehicles and those carrying emergency goods will be suspended.

No one can get out of the house without urgent requirements.

Media will remain outside of the restriction.

A notification will be issued by the Cabinet Division today with a detailed order in this regard.

The government decision has come against the backdrop of rising coronavirus infections and deaths, especially in the border districts of the country.

The hospitals are struggling to cope with the rapidly rising cases of Covid-19.

Many patients are not getting the services of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as per the demand. Area-based lockdowns have been imposed in several districts as corona infections continue to rise.

In Kushtia, the 250-bed Kushtia Sadar Hospital has been dedicated for Covid-19 treatment amid the sudden rise of infection of the deadly virus.

However, people in general are showing indifference to the maintenance of hygiene rules in the lockdown areas.

Health experts have expressed fear that the coronavirus situation will worsen further if the infection in quite a few districts, including the border areas, is not brought under control now.

Analyzing the data of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), it is seen that the death for corona has been increasing again for a week. Khulna has the highest death rate as a division. Compared to the previous week, the death toll in Rajshahi has increased by 55 per cent. Rajshahi division is in the second place in terms of death rate. The death toll has risen by about 42 per cent in a week. The death rate in Dhaka division has increased by about 35 per cent. Besides, the death toll has increased by 6 per cent in Rangpur and 3 per cent in Chattogram, deaths in Barisal, Sylhet and Mymensingh divisions have also increased within a week.

Mohammad Robed Amin, a spokesman of the DGHS, said, "Checking the infection is a challenge. Along with preparation of beds, oxygen cylinders have been provided for the affected districts."





