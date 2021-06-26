Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 June, 2021, 4:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Get ready as major shift taking place in global economy: FM

Published : Saturday, 26 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has laid emphasis on getting prepared with skills, education and infrastructure as a major shift is taking place in the world economy.
"To gain from this change, we've to prepare ourselves with skills, education, infrastructure, good governance, and above all goodwill," Dr Momen said.
He laid emphasis on
working together in partnership and need to be fully prepared to overcome the challenges and to grip the opportunities ahead.
"I'm confident that through our collective efforts, strong coordination and hard work, we'll be able to turn Bangladesh into 'Sonar Bangla' as dreamt by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Father of the Nation," Dr Momen said.
He was addressing a virtual programme titled "Perspective Plan 2041 and Quest for Development: Golden Bengal as a Label for Nation Branding" held on Thursday night.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tk 2 lakh reward declared for finding Chinese engineer missing in Padma
A coronavirus epidemic hit 20,000 years ago, new study finds
Khaleda subjected to ‘state repression’: BNP
Covid: 77pc families in Bangladesh hit hard by first wave, says study
Munshiganj Ashrayan Project-2 beset with corruption
AL’s Aga Khan elected unopposed from Dhaka-14  
264 Bangladeshis rescued from Med Sea
Panel to register all religious edn institutions


Latest News
Army, BGB to be deployed to enforce strict lockdown
Hasan for sustainable development maintaining values, patriotism
DB seizes fake revenue stamps, worth Tk 20cr, detains 4
Khamenei receives COVIran Barekat vaccine
Nationwide lockdown from Monday morning
UN Special Session: Hasina places 5-point proposal for water security
Australia, Israel were Covid success stories. Then, Delta variant struck
UK health minister 'very sorry' after pictured kissing aide
Tk 2 lakh reward offered in search for missing Chinese engineer
Two bodies recovered in Pabna
Most Read News
Evil empire of narcotics
Nationwide lockdown from Monday morning
Gail Besse and Bell Archer: Two amazing friends and journalists
Countrywide 14-day shutdown likely
The out-going Bangladesh Army Chief Gen Aziz Ahmed gets a traditional send off
Trader dies after being hit by freight train at Khilgaon
South Asian geopolitics and Bangladesh
Canada shaken by discovery of 751 unmarked graves
1,646 unauthorized public buses ply city roads: Atiqul
Modi discusses Kashmir elections in first talks since autonomy revoked
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft