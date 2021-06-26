Get ready as major shift taking place in global economy: FM

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has laid emphasis on getting prepared with skills, education and infrastructure as a major shift is taking place in the world economy.

"To gain from this change, we've to prepare ourselves with skills, education, infrastructure, good governance, and above all goodwill," Dr Momen said.

He laid emphasis on

working together in partnership and need to be fully prepared to overcome the challenges and to grip the opportunities ahead.

"I'm confident that through our collective efforts, strong coordination and hard work, we'll be able to turn Bangladesh into 'Sonar Bangla' as dreamt by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Father of the Nation," Dr Momen said.

He was addressing a virtual programme titled "Perspective Plan 2041 and Quest for Development: Golden Bengal as a Label for Nation Branding" held on Thursday night.





