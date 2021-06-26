Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 June, 2021, 4:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Dhaka Board’s HSC form fill-up from June 29

Published : Saturday, 26 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116
Staff Correspondent  

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka, has instructed the colleges to start form fill-up procedures for this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations on June 29, complying with the health guidelines.
The examinees are requested to fill-up the forms online by July 11 through due procedure, said a notice issued by the education board on Friday.
It also stated that no test examinations will take place this time and the college authorities are instructed not to collect any fees in this regard.
The probable list of HSC examinees will be published on the board
website by June 28 and the students will fill up forms online and pay the fees through Sonali Bank during the period, said the notice.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all public examinations, including HSC, have remained suspended since last year.
In 2020, the government declared all HSC examinees passed and cleared their way to further academic advancement.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tk 2 lakh reward declared for finding Chinese engineer missing in Padma
A coronavirus epidemic hit 20,000 years ago, new study finds
Khaleda subjected to ‘state repression’: BNP
Covid: 77pc families in Bangladesh hit hard by first wave, says study
Munshiganj Ashrayan Project-2 beset with corruption
AL’s Aga Khan elected unopposed from Dhaka-14  
264 Bangladeshis rescued from Med Sea
Panel to register all religious edn institutions


Latest News
Army, BGB to be deployed to enforce strict lockdown
Hasan for sustainable development maintaining values, patriotism
DB seizes fake revenue stamps, worth Tk 20cr, detains 4
Khamenei receives COVIran Barekat vaccine
Nationwide lockdown from Monday morning
UN Special Session: Hasina places 5-point proposal for water security
Australia, Israel were Covid success stories. Then, Delta variant struck
UK health minister 'very sorry' after pictured kissing aide
Tk 2 lakh reward offered in search for missing Chinese engineer
Two bodies recovered in Pabna
Most Read News
Evil empire of narcotics
Nationwide lockdown from Monday morning
Gail Besse and Bell Archer: Two amazing friends and journalists
Countrywide 14-day shutdown likely
The out-going Bangladesh Army Chief Gen Aziz Ahmed gets a traditional send off
Trader dies after being hit by freight train at Khilgaon
South Asian geopolitics and Bangladesh
Canada shaken by discovery of 751 unmarked graves
1,646 unauthorized public buses ply city roads: Atiqul
Modi discusses Kashmir elections in first talks since autonomy revoked
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft