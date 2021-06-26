Dhaka Board’s HSC form fill-up from June 29

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka, has instructed the colleges to start form fill-up procedures for this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations on June 29, complying with the health guidelines.

The examinees are requested to fill-up the forms online by July 11 through due procedure, said a notice issued by the education board on Friday.

It also stated that no test examinations will take place this time and the college authorities are instructed not to collect any fees in this regard.

The probable list of HSC examinees will be published on the board

website by June 28 and the students will fill up forms online and pay the fees through Sonali Bank during the period, said the notice.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all public examinations, including HSC, have remained suspended since last year.

In 2020, the government declared all HSC examinees passed and cleared their way to further academic advancement.









