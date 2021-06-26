108 deaths from Covid-19: 2nd highest single-day toll



Jamila Khatun from Narayanganj came to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment at ICU on Friday but failing to get any vacant bed, her attendants move her from there in an attempt to get the facility at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The country recorded the second highest death in a single-day from Covid-19 on Friday as 108 patients died from the virus in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am which took the death toll to 13,976 and 5,869 new cases were detected during the time, bringing the number of cases at 878,804.On April 19, the country recorded the highest ever 112 deaths from the deadly virus.Besides, 2,776 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 90.76 per cent recovery rate, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).A total of 27,653 samples were tested in 554 labs across the country in the past 24 hours.The day's infection rate stood at 21.22 per cent and the overall infection rate 13.60 while the overall mortality rate remains at 1.59 per cent.Among the latest day's victims, 75 were men, and 33 were women. Of the victims, 97 died in different hospitals across the country while 11 at home.Meanwhile, the highest number of casualties was reported in the Khulna division for the second consecutive day, with 27 people dead there from the virus. Dhaka came second in terms of daily deaths as 25 people died there, 23 died in the Chattogram, 16 inRajshahi, 10 in Ranpur, four in Mymensingh and three in division.The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 9,995 of the total deceased across the country were men and 3,981 were women.The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.However, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 3,917,000 lives and infected as many as 180,844,000 people across the world till Friday afternoon, according to Worldometer.As many as 165,478,000 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries.The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.