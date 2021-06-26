Video
Man rescued from traffickers, one held

Published : Saturday, 26 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Our Correspondent

JASHORE, June 25: Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has rescued a man from human kidney traffickers and arrested an alleged member of the racket at Benapole border.
The rescued man, Md Yunus Ali, 36, son of Idris Ali Mandal of Dhukuriabera village in Sirajganj district, was about to be trafficked to India through the Benapole border, the BGB said in a press release.
The BGB men arrested Anisur Rahman, 27, son of Fazlul Huque of Gazipur City Corporation area, in this connection and recovered the passport of a woman, Runa Begum, from his possession, the release said.
"Anisur offered me a job in India on an annual pay package of Tk 3.70 lakh, and I was not aware of the ill intentions," Yunus told BGB.
Jashore 49 BGB Battalion Commander Lt Col Selim Reza said both the accused and the victim have been handed over to the Benapole Port police.



