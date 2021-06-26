No govt job if dope test positive: Home Minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Friday said if anyone is found positive in dope test, he will not get a government job.

Not only the fresh candidates, but also those who have recently joined the government jobs will be brought under dope tests, he said while addressing a discussion organised by Manas, an anti-drug organisation, at Sagar-Runi auditorium of the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) on Friday afternoon.

"Those who are working in the security forces will have to undergo dope tests. We are taking action against those who are found positive in dope tests," he said.

"We are working to prevent the spread of drugs and enable the youths to live with their heads high.

|Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had declared zero tolerance in eradicating terrorism and militancy. She has also asked me to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against drug abuses. Keeping her instructions in mind, we are working to free the country from drug abuse at any cost," he said.

"Bangladesh's goals of 2030 and 2041 cannot be achieved unless drug abuse is checked. And so, we have restructured the Department of Narcotics Control," said the Home Minister.

Professor Dr Arup Ratan Chowdhury, member of National Drug Control Advisory Committee, said although Bangladesh is not a drug producing country, a section of its young generation is becoming addicted to drugs due to the illegal entry of the items into the country.

Of the drug addicts, almost 80 per cent are teens and juveniles.

Manas' Organising Secretary Matiur Rahman Talukder and Treasurer Hosne Ara Rina were present at the discussion.





