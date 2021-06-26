Climate change project gets 2-year extension

The government and development partners have decided to extend the Local Government Initiative on Climate Change (LoGIC) project for another two years for delivering adaptation benefits to the most vulnerable coastal people of Bangladesh.

The decision came on Thursday at a virtual meeting attended by the Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives (LGRD and C) Minister Tazul Islam,Ambassador and the Head of Delegation to the European Union to Bangladesh, Rensje Teerink, Charge d'Affaires and Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Sweden, Christine Johansson, representatives from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and UN Capital Development Fund (UNCDF).

The LoGIC project, led by the Local Government Division of the Ministry of Local Government Rural Development and Cooperatives, is a joint initiative of the Government of Bangladesh, EU, Sweden, UNCDF and UNDP.

The project was initiated in 2016 with an aim to deliver climate finance to the most vulnerable households and the local government institutions in 72 unions of Khulna, Sunamganj, Kurigram, Bagerhat, Barguna, Patuakhali and Bhola districts.

The project is designed to support some 400,000 most climate-vulnerable people under its Performance-Based Climate Resilience Grants (PBCRG) and Community Resilience Fund (CRF) schemes, says UNDP.

Tazul Islam said the LoGIC project is proven as a good system to deliver climate finance through local government institutions directly reaching the climate-vulnerable people to invest in local adaptation.

Ambassador Rensje Teerink highlighted European Union's decade-long support to Bangladesh in combating climate change.

She said as EU they are supporting the government to create a system to bring climate finance to most climate- and economic- vulnerable households. -UNB











