Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 June, 2021, 4:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Climate change project gets 2-year extension

Published : Saturday, 26 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

The government and development partners have decided to extend the Local Government Initiative on Climate Change (LoGIC) project for another two years for delivering adaptation benefits to the most vulnerable coastal people of Bangladesh.
 The decision came on Thursday at a virtual meeting attended by the Local Government, Rural Development  and  Cooperatives (LGRD and C) Minister Tazul Islam,Ambassador and the Head of Delegation to the European Union to Bangladesh, Rensje Teerink, Charge d'Affaires and Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Sweden, Christine Johansson, representatives from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and UN Capital Development Fund (UNCDF).
The LoGIC project, led by the Local Government Division of the Ministry of Local Government Rural Development and Cooperatives, is a joint initiative of the Government of Bangladesh, EU, Sweden, UNCDF and UNDP.
The project was initiated in 2016 with an aim to deliver climate finance to the most vulnerable households and the local government institutions in 72 unions of Khulna, Sunamganj, Kurigram, Bagerhat, Barguna, Patuakhali and Bhola districts.
The project is designed to support some 400,000 most climate-vulnerable people under its Performance-Based Climate Resilience Grants (PBCRG) and Community Resilience Fund (CRF) schemes, says UNDP.
Tazul Islam said the LoGIC project is proven as a good system to deliver climate finance through local government institutions directly reaching the climate-vulnerable people to invest in local adaptation.
 Ambassador Rensje Teerink highlighted European Union's decade-long support to Bangladesh in combating climate change.
 She said as EU they are supporting the government to create a system to bring climate finance to most climate- and economic- vulnerable households.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man rescued from traffickers, one held
No govt job if dope test positive: Home Minister
Bangladesh Chhatra Union forms a human chain at Shahbagh
Climate change project gets 2-year extension
Rape, murder accused killed in ‘crossfire’
Kamalapur Railway Station in the capital gives a deserted look
New poor, income uncertainty pose challenges
CPA gets 803 acres of land for Bay Terminal at nominal price


Latest News
Army, BGB to be deployed to enforce strict lockdown
Hasan for sustainable development maintaining values, patriotism
DB seizes fake revenue stamps, worth Tk 20cr, detains 4
Khamenei receives COVIran Barekat vaccine
Nationwide lockdown from Monday morning
UN Special Session: Hasina places 5-point proposal for water security
Australia, Israel were Covid success stories. Then, Delta variant struck
UK health minister 'very sorry' after pictured kissing aide
Tk 2 lakh reward offered in search for missing Chinese engineer
Two bodies recovered in Pabna
Most Read News
Evil empire of narcotics
Nationwide lockdown from Monday morning
Gail Besse and Bell Archer: Two amazing friends and journalists
Countrywide 14-day shutdown likely
The out-going Bangladesh Army Chief Gen Aziz Ahmed gets a traditional send off
Trader dies after being hit by freight train at Khilgaon
South Asian geopolitics and Bangladesh
Canada shaken by discovery of 751 unmarked graves
1,646 unauthorized public buses ply city roads: Atiqul
Modi discusses Kashmir elections in first talks since autonomy revoked
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft