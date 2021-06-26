Video
Home Back Page

Rape, murder accused killed in ‘crossfire’

Published : Saturday, 26 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Our Correspondent

Rajshahi, June 25: The accused of a rape and murder case was killed in a reported gunfight with police at Godagari upazila in Rajshahi on Thursday night.
The deceased was Shamim, 21.
Additional Superintendent of Rajshahi Police Iftekhar Alam said miscreants opened fire on a petrol team of police in Lalitnagar area of Godagari at night, forcing them to fire back in self-defence, which triggered a gunfight.
"Shamim sustained bullet wounds during the crossfire. He was rushed to Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival," the official said.
Earlier, a fourth grader girl was killed after alleged rape in the upazila and police recovered the body of the 11-year-old victim from inside a haystack outside her house in Pakri union on June     20.
A mobile phone stolen from the girl's house on the night of the crime was also found with Shamim, police said on Friday.


