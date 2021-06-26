New poor, income uncertainty pose challenges

The ongoing Covid-19 has created new poor in the rural and urban areas but they are not getting any visible assistance from the government's social protection programme despite their irremediable economic loss in the pandemic, speakers said at a webinar.

They made the observation at the webinar titled "Covid-19 Impact and Social Protection Challenges: Urban and the New Poor" organised by Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC) on Thursday night, moderated by PPRC Executive Chairman Hossain Zillur Rahman.

The emergence of 'new poor' during the covid-19 crisis has not been limited to Bangladesh, speakers said.

The webinar was addressed by Dr. Shamsul Alam, Member, GED (Senior Secretary), Planning Commission, Ugo Gentiliny, World Bank's Global Lead on Social Assistance, Usha Mishra, Chief of Social Policy, UNICEF, Nepal, Qazi Azmat Isa, CEO of Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund, and Asif Saleh, Executive Director, BRAC Bangladesh.

Much of the impact of the Covid-19 crisis has been in urban settings. Historically, the urban share of social assistance has been distinctly lower, with the rural-urban gap on average in South Asia being 9.8 per cent (in Bangladesh, it is 15 per cent). The Covid-19 impact has thrust the need for urban social protection into the spotlight.

PPRC-BIGD study identified four urban vulnerabilities: uncertainty of earning in informal occupations, rising non-food expenditure burden, eroded financial coping capacity, and the unaddressed 'new poor.'

Asif Saleh pointed out that the 'new poor' is not a homogeneous category, and the 'one size fits all' approach will not work. He described BRAC's response focusing on specific categories of 'new poor' such as returned migrants, and urban families forced to relocate to other urban or rural areas without any livelihood strategy.

Usha Mishra describing Nepal's response pointed to some innovations such as subsidies on the electricity consumption of distressed urban families and push for a universal child grant.

Qazi Azmat Isa, describing Pakistan's response, pointed to their success of quick roll-out of Covid-19 response social assistance programme due to their prior investment in updating databases and using innovative new digitally verifiable eligibility criteria such as phone usage time.

In particular, the flagship EHSAAS programme was re-purposed with additional components to cover the 'new poor.'

Dr. Shamsul Alam stressed that no amount of planning could have anticipated the massive disruptive impact of the Covid-19 crisis. It was essential to adopt a learning approach.

He welcomed the rethinking of urban social protection and opined the importance of engaging established and credible NGOs in the official response to the urban social protection agenda.

Hossain Zillur Rahman pointed out that the evidence on Covid-19 impact calls for a significant rethinking of poverty alleviation approaches building on existing achievements. Summarizing the discussion, he identified three new priorities - urban social protection, addressing the 'new poor,' and a new policy that looks at the informal economy.

He noted that 55 per cent of Bangladesh's GDP comes from the service sector, and much of this sector comprises various informal enterprises and activities. Yet policy attention has systematically been more on the 'big players' and less on the millions of 'small players' of the 'meso-economy.'

The webinar ended with the PPRC-BIGD research publication Livelihoods, Coping and Recovery during Covid-19 Crisis jointly launched by Hossain Zillur Rahman, Executive Chairman, PPRC, and Imran Matin, Executive Director, BIGD.










