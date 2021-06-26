CPA gets 803 acres of land for Bay Terminal at nominal price

CHATTOGRAM, Jun 25: The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) has got a total of 803 acres of Khas land for its largest ever container terminal 'Bay Terminal' at a nominal price.

Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, the Chairman of the CPA told the Daily Observer that a letter from Land Ministry had directed the Chattogram District administration on Thursday to hand over the land to the Shipping Ministry Secretary after completion of necessary procedures.

The District administration source said it would take at least 120 days to complete the acquisition procedures.

With this step, the construction works of the Bay Terminal will be geared up.

Earlier, the CPA had sent the proposal to the Land Ministry for approval of 803 acres of khas land for the giant peoject of the country.

The Land Ministry had approved it and sent it tothe PMO for final approval.

The CPA had took up the Bay Terminal project aiming to enhance trade with other countries to boost the country's economy as the completion of the project will improve the capacity and reduce container congestion of the terminals. The construction of the Bay Terminal will ensure 24-hour navigability and there will be no barrier to the movement of ships during night time.

Once the project is implemented, it will increase the handling capability of containers by four times. Sources said the bay terminal has been proposed on a 1,200-acre of island in the Bay of Bengal off the coast of Patenga in Chattogram.

It is near the Chattogram Port and Chittagong Export Processing Zone.

Primarily, 871 acres of land were identified for the terminal. Of them, 68 acres of land were privately-owned. The rest 803 acres are government land.

CPA has already started the works on 68 acres of land acquired for the project. But they had applied for approval of 803 acres of government land to the Land Ministry which has recently been approved.

At first the giant project of CPA the Bay terminal will be constructed over 871 acres of land.

As per primary plans, three terminals, 1,500-metre multipurpose terminal, 1,225-metre container terminal and 830-metre container terminal-2 will be constructed.

The terminals will have two dolphin jetties-one for handling coal to be imported for coal-fired plants in Bangladesh and the other for handling cement clinkers.

Meanwhile, the Shipping Ministry has decided to build one terminal of three terminal jetty of Bay Terminal by the CPA while the rest two terminals will be constructed under Public Private Partnership (PPP).

