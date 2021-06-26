Repression of dissidents continuing despite global C-19 outbreak: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir alleged that the government is yet to refrain from applying the policy of disappearances, false case and mass arrest of their dissidents, including BNP leaders and activists, despite the global outbreak of coronavirus.

Fakhrul Islam has made the remarks in a message on the occasion of the United Nation Victim Support International Day on Friday.

"All the achievements and progress of the nation are now lost in the dark due to the oppression of the government," said Fakhrul Islam and added, "The illegitimate ruling class is now carrying out fascist oppression on the people by occupying the State power. And in this case, disappearances and extrajudicial killings are their main weapons."

Expressing deep sympathy to the oppressed individuals, groups and communities all over the world including Bangladesh, Fakhrul said "People still are being oppressed by cruel dictators and one-party rule in different states around the world."

"There are still conflicts over language, caste, ethnicity and community in some parts of the world. Intolerant rulers are carrying out ruthless oppression on political dissents," he added.

The BNP Secretary General also mentioned in his message, "The Awami League government has ridiculed and mocked the people in the name of elections."





