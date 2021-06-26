Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 June, 2021, 4:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bale and Wales swimming against the tide in Denmark clash at Euro 2020

Published : Saturday, 26 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

AMSTERDAM, JUNE 25: Gareth Bale and Wales may have been the neutrals' favourites during their rousing run to the semi-finals of the last European Championship, but as they prepare to face Denmark in the last 16 at Euro 2020 in Amsterdam on Saturday the goodwill is likely to all be for their opponents.
The Danes managed to qualify for the knockout phase in second place in their group despite the enormous emotional impact of Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest during their opening game against Finland in Copenhagen.
After the trauma of seeing their star player require CPR on the pitch, Kasper Hjulmand's team lost 1-0 to their Nordic neighbours and then went down 2-1 to Belgium, but a thrilling 4-1 win over Russia was enough for them to advance.
And so they come to the Netherlands with the aim of winning a knockout tie at the European Championship for the first time since they stunned the continent to win the trophy itself in 1992, defeating Germany in the final in Gothenburg having famously only qualified because war-torn Yugoslavia disintegrated.
Saturday marks exactly 29 years since that game, and this time the Danes, now ranked as the 10th-best side in the world, should be favourites against Wales as they look to go as far as possible for Eriksen, who spent six days in hospital after his collapse, undergoing surgery to have a defibrillator implanted.
"It's hard to describe what this team has been through the past four weeks. We're thinking about Christian all the way," said Hjulmand after the victory over Russia.
When the teams met twice in the Nations League in late 2018 Denmark won on each occasion, including a 2-0 home victory in which Eriksen scored twice.
Locals going to the game in Amsterdam will certainly have Eriksen on their minds -- the playmaker made his name at Ajax after joining them as a fresh-faced teenager.
He made his first-team debut for the Dutch giants prior to turning 18 and won three Eredivisie titles before being sold to Tottenham Hotspur in 2013.
Eriksen, who left London for Inter Milan in January last year, arrived as part of the wave of signings made by Spurs in the same summer they sold Bale to Real Madrid.
Bale went on to experience the highest of highs at club level in Madrid and has helped propel his country back to the forefront of the international game.
Scorer of three goals on their run to the semi-finals in France five years ago, this time Bale has skippered Wales through Group A, although he missed a penalty in their crucial win over Turkey in Baku.
"Watching him for years and being lucky enough to play with him now, I know Gareth can do whatever he wants on the pitch," said Joe Rodon, his teammate at Spurs as well as with Wales.
There will be club teammates in each goal on Saturday: Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel will come up against Danny Ward, who is very much his understudy at Leicester City but the number one for Wales.
It hints at the challenges facing Robert Page's side, who will also be denied a proper travelling support in Amsterdam with fans barred from entering the Netherlands from the United Kingdom.
Welsh media reports have picked up on fans making it to Amsterdam having come from watching the team play in Azerbaijan in the group stage -- without returning to Britain -- only to be turned away at Schiphol airport.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bale and Wales swimming against the tide in Denmark clash at Euro 2020
Halep "really down" as she withdraws from Wimbledon
Japan PM insists emperor not 'worried' about Olympics
Djokovic forced out of Mallorca final after partner injury
Cavani gives Uruguay first Copa win, Bolivia knocked out
England showdown with Germany tops last-16 billing at Euro 2020
Twenty20 vision for Aussie captain Finch after surgery
'Virat's long wait for his century is not a red signal'


Latest News
Army, BGB to be deployed to enforce strict lockdown
Hasan for sustainable development maintaining values, patriotism
DB seizes fake revenue stamps, worth Tk 20cr, detains 4
Khamenei receives COVIran Barekat vaccine
Nationwide lockdown from Monday morning
UN Special Session: Hasina places 5-point proposal for water security
Australia, Israel were Covid success stories. Then, Delta variant struck
UK health minister 'very sorry' after pictured kissing aide
Tk 2 lakh reward offered in search for missing Chinese engineer
Two bodies recovered in Pabna
Most Read News
Evil empire of narcotics
Nationwide lockdown from Monday morning
Gail Besse and Bell Archer: Two amazing friends and journalists
Countrywide 14-day shutdown likely
The out-going Bangladesh Army Chief Gen Aziz Ahmed gets a traditional send off
Trader dies after being hit by freight train at Khilgaon
South Asian geopolitics and Bangladesh
Canada shaken by discovery of 751 unmarked graves
1,646 unauthorized public buses ply city roads: Atiqul
Modi discusses Kashmir elections in first talks since autonomy revoked
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft