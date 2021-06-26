Video
Halep "really down" as she withdraws from Wimbledon

Published : Saturday, 26 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

LONDON, JUNE 25: Simona Halep said she was "really down and upset" at not being able to defend her ladies singles title at Wimbledon due to a calf injury.
The 29-year-old Romanian had been battling to be fit since withdrawing from her second round match at the Italian Open in mid-May.
"It is with great sadness that I'm announcing my withdrawal from The Championships as my calf injury has not fully recovered," she said.
Halep's withdrawal came minutes before the draw for the championships which get underway on Monday.
Halep secured her second Grand Slam singles crown beating Serena Williams in 2019 -- due to the coronavirus pandemic the Grand Slam event was cancelled last year.
She joins four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in
withdrawing.    -AFP


