Saturday, 26 June, 2021, 4:04 AM
Djokovic forced out of Mallorca final after partner injury

Published : Saturday, 26 June, 2021

MADRID, JUNE 25: Novak Djokovic's hopes of a rare doubles title on the eve of Wimbledon were shattered Thursday when he was forced to withdraw from the Mallorca final after his Spanish partner Carlos Gomez-Herrera suffered a foot injury.
World number one Djokovic and longtime friend Gomez-Herrera had defeated third seeds Oliver Marach and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) to reach the final in their first tournament playing together.
However, later in the day the pair withdrew.
"Novak Djokovic and Carlos Gomez-Herrera have withdrawn from the Mallorca doubles final (foot injury, Gomez-Herrera)," said an ATP statement.
"The winner of Simone Bolelli and Maximo Gonzalez v Marcus Daniell and Philipp Oswald will take the title."    -AFP


