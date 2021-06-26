FC Brahmanbaria register exciting win in women's football

FC Brahmanbaria registered an exciting 3-2 goal victory Suddopuskorini Jubo Sporting Club in the second round of Women's Football League held on Friday at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.

In the day's match, Sadial Akter put FC Brahmanbaria ahead in the 17th minute while Soma Akter restored the parity for Suddopuskorini in the 21st minute of the match.

Sadial Akter again put FC Brahmanbaria ahead scoring her second goal in the 41st minute while after the breather Selina Khatun further widened the FC Brahmanbaria's margin scoring the third goal in the 46th minute of the match.

Tonni Bishash reduced the margin scoring the second goal for Suddopuskorini Jubo Sporting Club in the 85th minute of the match.

With the day's win, FC Brahmanbaria improved their tally with 15 points from nine matches while all-loser Suddopuskorini Jubo Sporting Club yet to open their account playing the same number of outings.

FC Brahmanbaria will play their next match against Bashundhara Kings on Monday (June 28) while Suddopuskorini Jubo Sporting Club meet Cumilla United Club on Tuesday (June 29). Both the matches will be held at the same venue. -BSS





