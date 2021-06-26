Kings face Rahmatganj today

Holders Bashundhara Kings take on old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society in the lone encounter of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football that resumes from today at Bangabandhu National Stadium.

The match kicks off at 5 pm.

Earlier, the league was stopped on May 11 last through a match between Saif Sporting Club and Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra due to national team's FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers and Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers engagement.

The Professional Football League Committee (PFLC) initially decided to resume the league from today (Friday) but later considering the entire situation, the PFLC finalized the starting date of the league from today (Saturday).

Table topper Bashundhara Kings will start their league campaign from a comfortable position. The defending champions dominated the league table maintaining their all-win record with 43 points from 15 matches. If there is no major upset happen, it's easily presume that Bashundhara are going to lift once again the title of the league because they will start the league taking 11 points lead and they have nine league matches in hand to play.

In the race of title in the league, Bashundhara's nearest rivals are six times league Champions Abahanai Limited and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club placed who placed at the second and third position respectively in the league table with equal 32 points each.

Chittagong Abahani Limited and Mohammedan Sporting Club are placed at fourth and fifth position in the league table having equal 28 points apiece while Saif Sporting Club and Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra stand at sixth and seventh position respectively in the league table with 26 points each.

The remaining teams -- Bangladesh Police Football Club (16 points), Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society (14), Uttar Baridhara Club (12) and Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira - Chakra (10) - of the league are not in a comfortable position in the table while two bottom-ranked teams - Brothers Union Club (5) and Arambagh Krira Sangha (5) - are struggling to avoid relegation. -BSS







