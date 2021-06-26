Abahani, Prime Bank face off in virtual final today

Abahani Limited and Prime Bank Cricket Club, with equal 22 points, will lock horns today in the battle of title at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The virtual final of the tournament will kick start at 2:00pm (BST).

Both the sides will miss their icon players for respective injuries. Abahani skipper Mushfiqur Rahim ruled out of the tournament sustaining injury on his index finger on Monday during the match between Abahani and Gazi Group Cricketers. CT scan found fracture on the wounded spot that compelled the athlete to go for rest. Tamim Iqbal of PBCC in the contrary skipped Super League for pain on his right knee.

Still both the rivals are evenly poised in terms of strength and merit of the game. Abahani is quite a shadow national team combining names like Liton Das, Naim Sheikh, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mohammad Saifuddin and Taihul Islam. Prime Bank are also likewise with heavyweight names including Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Nayeem Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Anamul Haque Bijoy and Alok Kapali.

Weather forecast shows interruption during the match and in case of abandonment, Abahani will retain the title by virtue of net run rate. The Sky-blues bear 0.657 net run rates while PBCC's are following them with 0.618 NRRs till commencing today's game.







