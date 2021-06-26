Bangladesh finishes campaign with losing note

Bangladesh finished Archery World Cup Stage-3 campaign with a losing note as both the men's and women's archery teams lost their elimination round of recurve division pre-quarter-final matches held on Friday in Paris, France.

The Bangladesh men's archery team comprising ace archer Ruman Sana, Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel and Ram Krishna Saha suffered a 1-5 set points defeat to USA in the recurve men's team event of pre-quarter-final match.

While Bangladesh women's archery team comprising promising archer Diya Siddique, Nasrin Akter and Mehnaz Akter Monira also failed to move next round as they suffered a 2-6 set points defeat to Mexico in the recurve women's team event pre-quarter-final match.

The Bangladesh archery team is expected to return home on Tuesday (June 29). -BSS









