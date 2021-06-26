Video
Australia's tour of Bangladesh 2021

Absent Aussie stars likely to plunge for T20 WC, warns Finch

Published : Saturday, 26 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Sports Reporter

 
Absent Aussie stars likely to plunge for T20 WC, warns Finch

Aussie skipper Aaron Finch said on Friday that the tours give fringe players a chance to cement their T20 World Cup spots with the absent of stars facing 'very realistic' possibility of being overlooked for the tournament, says a report of cricket.com.au.
Australia will fly out to the Caribbean on June 28 sans seven frontline T20i players and the same squad will visit Bangladesh next month.
"Yeah, very realistic," Finch answered when asked what the likelihood was of such a situation transpiring. "You have to go on current form, and you pick guys who are playing well". "Playing cricket for Australia and doing well is the ultimate, in my opinion. So for guys to be on this tour, to get the first opportunity to really put their hand up and take a spot is what it's about," he added.
The tours are the part of Australia's preparation for the T20 World Cup 2022, which will be held in India. Finch termed the venues of West Indies and Bangladesh 'similar' to Indian wickets and said, "These conditions are going to be really similar to what we face in the T20 World Cup I imagine. Bangladesh is quite similar to India or the UAE, wherever that lands".
"So yeah, absolutely, there's going to be opportunities for guys to put their hand up and take spots," he insisted. "It's tough to ignore really good international performances".
Finch last week said the absence of Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Marcus Stoinis and Kane Richardson was "surprising", while he also revealed it had been a "long-term plan" for all-format stars David Warner and Pat Cummins, both among Australia's highest-paid IPL players, to miss the 10 T20s and three ODIs to be played in West Indies and Bangladesh in July and August.
Steve Smith was ruled out of the tours due to an elbow injury, while Daniel Sams, who contracted Covid-19 while travelling to the IPL in April, also made himself unavailable.
Considering the issue CA added six players namely Dan Christian, Cameron Green, Ashton Turner, Wes Agar, Nathan Ellis, and Ben McDermott.


