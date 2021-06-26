Video
Saturday, 26 June, 2021
City News

14 more Covid patients die at Rajshahi hospital

Published : Saturday, 26 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94

Rajshahi, Jun 25 : Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital (RMCH) on Friday recorded 14 new Covid-related deaths in 24 hours.
Of the deceased, five were confirmed Covid patients while the remaining exhibited symptoms of the virus, said hospital director Brigadier General Shamim Yeazdani.
Of them, six were from Rajshahi, four from Chapainawabganj, three from Naogaon and one belonged to Natore district.
A total of 274 people have died of Covid-19 at the corona unit of RMCH in the last 25 days, according to officials.     -UNB


