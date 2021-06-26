Video
Over 100 contract Covid in Thakurgaon, two more die

Published : Saturday, 26 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

Amid the strict restrictions imposed to break the chain of infection in the district, some 100 more people have tested positive for Covid in 24 hours. Two more persons have also died of Covid, health officials said Friday.
A 75-year-old man succumbed to coronavirus at a hospital in Pirganj, a 45-year-old woman died at a medical facility in Ranishankail, according to officials.  On the other hand, 101 new cases were detected after testing 209 samples on Thursday, raising the district's positivity rate to 48.32%, according to the district's health division.
Of them, 57 people are fom Sadar upazila, 11 from RaniShankail, 12 from Baliadangi, 14 from Pirganj and seven are from Haripur, said Civil Surgeon Dr Mahfuzar Rahman Sarkar.     -UNB


