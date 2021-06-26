Benapole: International kidney trading racket busted, one held

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has claimed to have busted an international human kidney trading racket and detained a gang member.

Members of the force also rescued a man from the clutches of the accused as he was about to be trafficked to India through the Benapole border, the BGB said in a release.

The accused has been identified as Anisur Rahman, 27, son of Fazlul Haque of Gazipur City Corporation area. The rescued man, Md Yunus Ali, 36, is the son of Idris Ali Mandal of Dhukuriabera village in Sirajganj district.

BGB has also recovered the passport of a woman, Runa Begum, from the possession of the accused, the release said.

Yunus told BGB that Anisur lured him with a job offer in India on an annual pay package of Tk 3,70,000, and that he was not aware of the ill intentions of the accused.

Jessore 49 BGB Battalion Commander Lt. Col Selim Reza said both the accused and the victim trafficker have been handed over to the Benapole Port police.

Mamun Khan, officer-in-charge of Benapole Port police station, said the kidney trafficker would be produced in a court on Friday. -UNB







