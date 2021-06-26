One accused refused bail over PM house attack  conspiracy

The High Court (HC) on Thursday refused to grant bail to Sabbir Enam, a suspended co-pilot of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, in a case filed over hitting the residence of the prime minister with an aircraft in 2017.

A virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order as not pressed before the bench after hearing on the petition filed by Sabbir Enam seeking bail.

While passing the order, the court said that the petition was not placed properly.

Lawyer Md Kamal Parvez appeared for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar represented the State in the virtual hearing.

The name of Sabbir was not stated in the first information report of the case filed with Darussalam Police Station in Dhaka on September 8 in 2017, said lawyer Kamal Parvez.

All other accused of the case are now on bail except Sabbir Enam.

Meanwhile, DAG Bipul Bagmar said that the accused has given confessional statement to a magistrate admitting his involvement in the incident.

On October 31 in the same year, accused Sabbir, his mother Sultana Parvin, their relative Asifur Rahman Asif, and local tea-stall owner Alam were arrested after raiding several places of Mirpur by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in connection with the case.







